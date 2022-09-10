Atlantic Breaks into the Win Column with Win over Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) Isaac Henson carried the ball 20 times and rushed for 178 yards, and the Trojans played stingy defense in a 26-0 road win over Shenandoah on Friday night.

Despite a slow start in the first half, the Trojans’ offense came to life in the second half and ended the night with 339 yards of total offense, 259 on the ground, and 80 yards through the air. Atlantic held Shenandoah to 81 yards of offense, 131 yards passing, and a minus 50 yards rushing.

“The defense did an amazing job of holding Shenandoah and even scored for us,” said Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer.

Atlantic defensive end Jarrett Armstrong forced a fumble inside the Mustangs’ 11-yard line, scooped the ball up, and ran it in for the score with 8:56 to play in the second quarter. Shenandoah blocked the extra point, and the score remained 6-0. Atlantic added to the scoring on Dante Hedrington’s two-yard run. Hadin Thompson kicked the extra point to put the Trojans up 13-0 heading into the locker room at the half.

Atlantic scored twice more in the second half. Caden Andersen fired a 13-yard pass to Colton Rasmussen. The junior receiver grabbed his fourth touchdown catch, and Andersen upped his TD throws to six.

The Trojans’ final tally came with 9:12 play in the final frame on Henson’s six-yard scamper. Thompson booted the PAT to push the score to 26-0.

Andersen went 9-16 passing for 80-yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Colton Rasmussen, Carter Pellett, Jackson McLaren, and Jayden Proehl, each caught two passes. Tanner O’Brien caught one pass for 18-yards. Henson carried the 20-times for 178-yards; Tanner O’Brien, eight carries for 65 yards, and Dante Hedrington, nine carries for 29-yards.

“The Offense did a much better job the second half,” said Coach Joe Brummer. “Isaac Henson did a great job running the ball. He played well in a backup role at running back for us. Tanner O’Brien ran the ball like a man all night.”

Cole Scamman completed 13-passes for 32 yards. Blake Herold led the Mustang receivers with five catches for 69-yards.

The Trojans were penalized 14-times for 145-yards. Shenandoah had three penalties for 25-yards.

Atlantic hosts Ballard next Friday night. Shenandoah squares off against Red Oak.