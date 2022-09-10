Read full article on original website
These St. Pete Museums Are Free This Saturday
In South Pinellas, there are two Museum Days to know about—Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day and St. Petersburg’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Both happen on Sat., Sept. 17, and both get Pinellas County residents into St. Petersburg museums for free with a reserved ticket. Here’s the list of participating venues for 2022.
Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 15-22
Free Concert The South Pasadena Community Band hosts a free hour-long concert for folks who enjoy show tunes and marches. Hibiscus Hall, South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. southpasadenaband.com. Nova Musica Director of the St. Petersburg Jazz Festival David Manson performs new works with...
GabberLife: Black Quilters Come Together at The James
Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West officially opened on Sept. 9, at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art in St. Pete. Exhibition Curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi attended the opening reception along with several members of her Women of Color Quilters Network. Mazloomi took the podium to introduce the show and to announce her retirement. Black Pioneers will be her final exhibition.
Rodenticides Blamed for Owl Deaths in St. Pete
This spring a rash of owl deaths prompted a closer look at rodenticides (rat poison). Almost a dozen owls died around Tampa Bay, all resulting from eating rat poison, according to necropsies. “These recent owl deaths were highly visible, but the problem is astronomical,” said Nancy Murrah, founder and president...
Review: Taco ‘Bout Waterfront Margaritas and Guacamole
There’s a new Mexican restaurant in Madeira Beach, and just in time for National Guacamole Day (Fri., Sept. 16). Mad Beach Cantina opened mid-June in the old Mad Beach Fish House location, hovering over Madeira Bay Marina. Confused residents still stroll in on occasion looking for seafood. What they find is a full menu of Mexican food and drinks.
Live Music On Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 15-18
Saturday, Sept. 17: Daniel Dean of Vagabond Tweed, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: David Massey. 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: The Trevor Bystrom Band with Dean Johanesen, 8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 16: Duane Worden, 6 p.m. Hurricane Eddies. 5413 Shore Blvd. S. Sunday, Sept. 18: Crossfire Creek, 4 p.m. Caddy’s...
Meet Gulfport’s Newest U.S. Citizen: Jenny Farley
Jenny Farley can identify somewhat with the plight of Sandra Bullock’s character in the hit film “The Proposal.”. The Gulfport resident has never been faced with the prospect of being banished from the United States to her native Canada within a single weekend, as was dramatized on screen, but she has experienced some hassles when crossing the border. Those problems will be no more since, as of Sept. 6, she is officially a U.S. citizen.
Publisher’s Note: Charity Ad Banks at The Gabber
The way we do things now isn’t the way The Gabber always did things. Once upon a time at The Gabber, the owners gave free ads to charities. That was a long time ago, but it’s the world I entered when I started working for the paper. Somewhere along the way, though, the owners realized they couldn’t afford to do that, and they started charging for ads. I always thought the owners felt a little bad about the need to charge, because as the president of one such charity – the Gulfport Historical Society – I noticed we didn’t always get a bill for things (and this was after I left the paper, so it wasn’t because I worked there.)
Gulfport Teen Claims Police Brutality at Boca Ciega High
The Gulfport Police Department has launched an internal investigation into an incident at Boca Ciega High School involving an officer and a 15-year-old girl. Maniya Sherriffe, a BCHS student, says she sustained several injuries, including bruises to her face, after being detained by a Gulfport officer. “We have received a...
St. Pete Cop Kills Man with Gun Threatening Mom
A St. Petersburg police officer shot and killed a 31-year-old St. Petersburg man after early this morning (Sept. 12). The man allegedly threatened his mother and would not put down a gun during an incident at a residence near 49th Street South and 20th Avenue South. According to the St....
