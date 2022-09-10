The way we do things now isn’t the way The Gabber always did things. Once upon a time at The Gabber, the owners gave free ads to charities. That was a long time ago, but it’s the world I entered when I started working for the paper. Somewhere along the way, though, the owners realized they couldn’t afford to do that, and they started charging for ads. I always thought the owners felt a little bad about the need to charge, because as the president of one such charity – the Gulfport Historical Society – I noticed we didn’t always get a bill for things (and this was after I left the paper, so it wasn’t because I worked there.)

