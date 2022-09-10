ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?

The pandemic left businesses scrambling to adapt amid ever-changing regulations, reduced attendance, and canceled shows. Now that live music has by-and-large returned, what challenges still remain for music venues in the Rochester area? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a wide-ranging discussion about the local-concert landscape — including the impact of PPP loans, the loss of shows featuring international artists, and hesitation among concertgoers — with managers from a few of Rochester’s vital music venues.
WHEC TV-10

Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
News 8 WROC

The Strong’s expansion construction on time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From the front of The Strong Museum of Play, it may be hard to tell… But behind the parking garage, at the corner of Adventure Place and Manhattan Square Drive, construction is well underway for The Strong’s massive expansion. They broke ground on the expansion in 2021, and the CEO of […]
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
websterontheweb.com

It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!

I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Merrimac Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city. Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. Police said he was taken to […]
13 WHAM

PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 15, 2022

First hour: What does victory look like for Ukrainians?. Second hour: An update on the state of early intervention services in Monroe County. The remarkable shift in the war in Ukraine has surprised even local Ukrainians, who now see a clearer path to ending the Russian invasion. But what are the terms that Ukraine should demand, or accept? Have those terms now changed? Our guests discuss it:
Big Frog 104

24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop. Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
