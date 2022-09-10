Read full article on original website
Related
wxxinews.org
What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?
The pandemic left businesses scrambling to adapt amid ever-changing regulations, reduced attendance, and canceled shows. Now that live music has by-and-large returned, what challenges still remain for music venues in the Rochester area? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a wide-ranging discussion about the local-concert landscape — including the impact of PPP loans, the loss of shows featuring international artists, and hesitation among concertgoers — with managers from a few of Rochester’s vital music venues.
Boutique hotel part of plan to resurrect historic South Wedge church
Developers plan to turn a vacant church in the South Wedge into a hotel, wedding venue and banquet hall.
wxxinews.org
Rochester Fringe Festival 2022 daily coverage: Highlights, previews and reviews
Looking for tips on which shows to see? Want to read detailed features on select Fringe performances? Need a review to know what to expect from a show you're attending?. Check back here throughout the festival as we update this page daily with everything Fringe.
WHEC TV-10
Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Strong’s expansion construction on time
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From the front of The Strong Museum of Play, it may be hard to tell… But behind the parking garage, at the corner of Adventure Place and Manhattan Square Drive, construction is well underway for The Strong’s massive expansion. They broke ground on the expansion in 2021, and the CEO of […]
Jimmy Z’s in Brockport reopening for indoor dining
Jimmy Z's in Brockport is set to reopen for dine-in, owners announced Tuesday morning on social media.
earnthenecklace.com
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
tmpresale.com
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland in Rochester, NY Nov 22, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland pre-sale password is now ready to use. During this Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland presale you’ll have a great opportunity to buy sweet seats before the public!!!. If you don’t purchase your tickets to Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland’s show in Rochester, NY during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frederick Douglass Airport receiving $18M for renovation projects
The second project for the airport will focus on enhancing airport operations, such as improving their HVAC system.
websterontheweb.com
It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!
I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
Campus Times
Westside Farmers Market holds College Night to bridge University and community
Open-air jazz, locally-grown vegetables, focaccia bread, goat cheese, and Narcan training all competed against a rainstorm last Tuesday at Westside Farmers Market’s annual College Night. And the vendors held out pretty well. Even as the raindrops intensified, folks kept perusing the tables stationed in the parking lot of St....
Rochester man hospitalized after Merrimac Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city. Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. Police said he was taken to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
Clinton Crossings complex gets $71.5 million offer
A $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex is in the works. If it closes, the sale would be the largest deal yet to come out of the protracted settlement of Rochester entrepreneur Anthony Costello’s estate. A significant player in area real estate and development, Costello’s March...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua’s Eastside Grill and Pub rebuilt by hand after fire
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Running the kitchen is a dream come true for Eastside Grill and Pub’s head chef Joe Herrera. “I’ve been working towards this ever since I started cooking 11 or 12 years ago,” Herrera said. But how many chefs can say they...
thestylus.org
It’s an Antique Shop, it’s a Craft Fair, it’s… the Peddler’s Market?
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Brockport Peddler’s Market opened once again between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Held annually for over 50 years, this event has become a community tradition. This market functions as a fundraiser for the Western Monroe Historical Society, which is responsible for the preservation of...
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 15, 2022
First hour: What does victory look like for Ukrainians?. Second hour: An update on the state of early intervention services in Monroe County. The remarkable shift in the war in Ukraine has surprised even local Ukrainians, who now see a clearer path to ending the Russian invasion. But what are the terms that Ukraine should demand, or accept? Have those terms now changed? Our guests discuss it:
24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop. Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.
Rochester student Cahj’miere Robinson killed in shooting outside rec center
Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, was shot outside of a city recreation center on Webster Avenue about 2 a.m. Sunday. A district spokesperson said he had attended Franklin High School.
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
Comments / 0