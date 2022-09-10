ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Stats from Friday, September 9th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
Fremont-Mills 44, Audubon 0

Braxton Blackburn ran for 164 yards and three TD’s. The Knights tallied 327 yards and five scores on the ground. Paxten VanHouten had 110 yards from scrimmage with a receiving TD. Audubon had Aaron Olsen complete 5/7 passes for 23 yards with one interception. Olsen ran 19 times for 27 yards. Carson Wessel posted 31 yards on ten carries. Manny Beisswenger was in on 18 tackles.

Glenwood 40, Abraham Lincoln 6

Kayden Anderson went 11/21 for 216 yards and three TD’s. Tate Mayberry ran 15 times for 128 yards and a TD. Cody Krause caught four passes for 115 yards and a TD.

Stanton/Essex 34, East Union 24

Nolan Grebin completed 16/31 passes for 141 yards and four TD’s. Joshua Martin caught six passes for 78 yards and two scores. Martin ran six times for 40 yards. Kywin Tibben had 67 yards and a TD on six catches. Jonan Wookey had 16 tackles and Jacob Martin made 15 stops. Gavin Ford returned an interception for a score.

Van Meter 42, Winterset 17

Ben Gordon ran 23 times for 124 yards and one TD. Will Gordon had a pair of TD catches and 59 yards receiving. Ben Gilliland went 8/10 passing for 95 yards and three TD’s and ran 13 times for 101 yards and a score.

Logan-Magnolia 14, Westwood 6

The Panthers gained 182 yards rushing on 41 attempts. Evan Roden ran for two scores and 64 yards. Calvin Collins had 74 rushing yards.

