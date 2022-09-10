ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 2-0 Saturday night's game against a UTSA team with a warrior, fifth-year, dual-threat quarterback in Frank Harris and three explosive receivers (Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark) will be an excellent test of Texas' ability to play to the same standard the Longhorns displayed last week in a one-point loss to Alabama.
Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
