Read full article on original website
Related
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. UTSA
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 2-0 Saturday night's game against a UTSA team with a warrior, fifth-year, dual-threat quarterback in Frank Harris and three explosive receivers (Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark) will be an excellent test of Texas' ability to play to the same standard the Longhorns displayed last week in a one-point loss to Alabama.
State of Recruiting: Previewing the big visit weekend in Austin
On this week's State of Recruiting, Horns247's Mike Roach and Hudson Standish recap the Alabama visit weekend and look ahead to the UTSA visitor list. Guy Frazier joins the show as usual to pick high school games of the week. The State of Recruiting podcast, featuring Horns247 recruiting analysts Mike...
The Flagship: Injury intel on Texas QBs, other key Longhorns entering UTSA game
Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
12-year-old arrested after threat at Lockhart Junior High
Investigators said the girl "confessed" and she is now facing terroristic threat charges, which Lockhart Police said is a felony.
KSAT 12
Two arrested after deputies seize over $43K in drugs at Southwest Side home, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Over $43,000 in drugs was seized from a Southwest Side home after deputies conducted a search warrant of the property last month, landing two people behind bars. The BCSO’s Organized Crime Division executed a search warrant on Aug. 19 at a home in the 5000 block...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0