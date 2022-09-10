Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO