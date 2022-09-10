Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Orlando Sentinel. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Our schools have problems. Bathrooms aren’t among them. In a functioning Florida Legislature, state Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) would be an outlier. In this Florida Legislature, he’s dangerously mainstream. Like Republicans in other states, Florida lawmakers claim that public education’s main...
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. September 12, 2022. Wisconsin’s Hmong population has had a clear effect on the region over the past several decades. Look just a little past the brats, cheese and Packers jerseys, and you’ll spot dozens of ways the Hmong residents have brought depth to the communities in our area. That makes this week’s HERE Conference a welcome landmark.
Death toll climbs to 40 from July floods in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Another death was attributed Tuesday to the catastrophic flooding that hit eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest victim died during cleanup efforts in Pike County. No identification or details about the death were announced. The death brought the total from the flooding to 40.
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
Florida fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the complaint against...
Key Texas industries could face bottlenecks over railroad labor dispute
Texas industries that transport commodities ranging from agriculture to petroleum products via railroad could face bottlenecks as soon as this weekend as large railroad companies and unions representing railroad workers remain locked in a dispute over pay and working conditions. Tens of thousands of railroad workers around the country are...
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
TennCare: Update may have disclosed personal information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Anderson Herald Bulletin. September 9, 2022. Editorial: Immigrant-friendly cities possible due to loopholes. There are nearly 200 cities, counties and states in America that are considered sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants. The best known cities are San Francisco, Chicago and New York. A sanctuary city or welcoming city bars local resources,...
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Continued rental assistance is available for eligible people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. September 13, 2022. Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money. Lawmakers originally approved a limited number of casinos for two purported...
Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
Plea deal for Maine National Guard soldier accused of rape
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two...
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico on Wednesday launched a campaign to replenish meat supplies for residents who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate due to a historic wildfire sparked by the federal government. Many residents in rural parts of northern New Mexico depend on elk,...
Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences
PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
Damaged interstate bridge lane reopens in WVa after repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully. The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for more than two years.
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles, further stressing trees amid an ongoing drought. Officials with the Cibola National Forest said Wednesday that Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine...
NC utilities panel hears testimony over Duke Energy CO2 plan
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's electricity regulators began listening Tuesday to potentially weeks of testimony over proposals by Duke Energy Corp. subsidiaries on how to carry out a state law demanding greenhouse gas reductions in the next decade. In keeping with the landmark 2021 law, the Charlotte-based utility...
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
