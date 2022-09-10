Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central defeats Douglas to snap 6-match losing streak
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s been a rough start to the season for the Rapid City Central volleyball team and first year head coach Hope Hammerbeck. The Cobblers have only won one out of their first 11 matches. But the Cobblers snapped a 6-match losing streak on Tuesday...
newscenter1.tv
BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke
SPEARFISH, S.D. – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season. There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4. In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational. Rapid City Stevens captured the...
newscenter1.tv
Local firefighter brings home national win
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department is always busy serving the community, and a few members take time out of their schedules to compete on the RCFD Combat Challenge Team. This group travels to compete in the Firefighter Challenge, and one member has snagged a national win. Morgan...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena
UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers crown homecoming king, queen
Above, the 2022 Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming King is Lance Septka and Queen Layne Septka. Below, the Sturgis Brown High School Royalty Court just before the coronation event on Monday night at Woodle Field. Bottom, the SBHS student body gather around the burning of the “S” following coronation on Monday at Woodle Field.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair, setting a school record
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Over 200 businesses and vendors were represented at Tuesday afternoon’s career fair, making it the largest event of its kind in the school’s history. Every year, the school holds two career fairs: one in the fall and one in the spring. According to the school website, the previous career fair hosted over 150 organizations and had around 1,500 students in attendance.
KEVN
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
KEVN
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
KEVN
Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
kotatv.com
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Mead and Hunt, the consulting firm contracted to plan and design the Rapid City Regional Airport expansion, presented their concept design to the Airport Board. The plan involves expanding TSA, moving the administrative offices, and enlarging the baggage claim area and concourse from 7...
KEVN
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
newscenter1.tv
Pumpkin Festival to return for 14th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square announced Tuesday that it’s annual Pumpkin Festival is returning for the 14th year Sept. 24. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and span from Main Street Square to Memorial Park. There will be over 60 vendors, food trucks and a harvest market.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s the collision of two worlds – law enforcement and education. School Resource Officers in the Rapid City Area School District work every day to build relationships with students to ensure safety and healthy development. One of those SRO’s is Deputy Alix Whittle....
newscenter1.tv
Water line valve work to impact traffic, water service
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residences and businesses on 5th Street between Texas Street and Fox Run Drive will experience traffic restrictions beginning Wednesday and short-term water service disruptions Thursday morning as utility maintenance crews conduct emergency repairs on a 12-inch water main valve. The traffic restrictions begin Wednesday and...
KEVN
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health receives environmental excellence award
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health Rapid City Hospital received the Stryker Gold Environmental Excellence Award in recognition of sustainability efforts. In order to receive the award, Monument Health caregivers identified and recycled 13 tons of single-use medical equipment like ultrasonic scalpels, ligatures, EP catheters and ECG leads. The equipment was then sent to Stryker Sustainability Solutions, a medical technology company that manufactures and sells surgical and medical equipment used across the healthcare field, for reprocessing and remanufacturing instead of going to a landfill.
KEVN
Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries. Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes...
newscenter1.tv
What does a new bond measure look like for Rapid City Area Schools?
RAPID CITY, S.D– Two years ago, the vote for a $189,000,000 bond measure that would have given the district funds for maintenance, improved security, and building new schools– failed to pass a key threshold. According to the State of South Dakota school bonds need to pass with a 60 percent of votes plus one vote. The 56 percent it did receive was not enough for it to be passed.
