Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 20, UCF 14
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win at UCF.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Coming off of their disappointing season-opener, Louisville was able to bounce right back, rallying to take down UCF on the road.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 3-1 all-time against UCF, including a 1-0 mark in Orlando.
- Louisville is now 7-5 in non-conference games under Scott Satterfield.
- The Cards are 9-3 in games again American Athletic Conference foes, including 7-1 during their only season as an AAC member (2013).
- UCF is the fourth straight Florida school Louisville has defeated, following wins over UCF and Florida State in 2021 and Florida State in 2020.
- Louisville scored a touchdown on its opening possession with Tiyon Evans rushing for a 7-yard score to cap a 75-yard drive. The Cards scored TDs on seven of their 13 opening drives last year.
- Louisville held the Knights to 96 yards, 5 first downs, and no points in the second half.
- The Cards are only the third UCF opponent to win at FBC Mortgage Stadium in the last 34 games.
- Louisville wins a game after trailing at halftime and shutting out the opponent in the second half for the first time since a 2016 win vs. Wake Forest.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-29 for 195 yards passing with no interceptions to go with 121 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He completed passes to seven different receivers.
- Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 39, trailing only Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles
- Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 2,774 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson, Walter Peacock, Nathan Poole, and Lenny Lyles.
- Cunningham had his 16th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense, fourth most by a Louisville player.
- RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 75 yards on 19 carries, scoring the Cards' first touchdown of the game for the second straight week.
- WR Tyler Hudson caught 3 passes for 67 yards.
- DL YaYa Diaby tallied 1.5 of the Cards' 4 sacks.
- CB Jarvis Brownlee intercepted a John Rhys Plumlee 4th down pass in the end zone late in the game to help secure the win.
- DB Kendrick Duncan led Louisville with a career-high 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops.
- K James Turner connected on two of three field goal attempts to account for the winning margin. He is 29-40 (.725) in his career.
- P Mark Vassett kept UCF backed up with four punts averaging 48.3 yards.
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Mike Watters.
