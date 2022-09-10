Read full article on original website
chonka simmons
4d ago
slavery has existed since the beginning of time and on every continent. but america seems to be the only country on the planet that brings it up every d@×π day. pathetic
unclejoe
5d ago
…and who sold these innocent people as slaves? THAT’S RIGHT, THEIR OWN PEOPLE? TRIBE LEADERS PROFITED FROM THE SALE IF THEIR OWN TRIBE MEMBERS! Why can’t folks understand and accept the truth? People of color selling people of color? Now that’s something ain’t it?
DD Duhe
4d ago
I'm surprised to see the boat and the name of the boat. not once in school did they ever show us pictures of the boat's let alone give us a name of one.
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
NOLA.com
Lazy river with view of the Mississippi? Nine Mile Point home among $1M+ properties for sale
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
AOL Corp
With another predominately Black city of Jackson, Miss., in need, Miami Gardens steps up
Thousands of water bottles were loaded onto trucks in Miami Gardens on Monday, headed for Jackson, Miss., where many residents are without clean water. The city of Miami Gardens partnered with UPS and the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) to help residents of Jackson, which has been dealing with a water crisis following heavy rain and flooding in late August.
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Phys.org
Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says
While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: One-on-one with LaToya Cantrell amid recall effort
The biggest questions facing New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell — On Tuesday, we asked them. And for the first time, Cantrell talked about the effort to get her out of office in an exclusive interview with WGNO's LBJ. See the full interview here.
WLBT
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department, resigned....
Jackson restaurant owners react to governor’s request to help businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for help to keep Jackson business open and running during the city’s water crisis. Some businesses are struggling, and many even had to temporarily close their doors. The governor’s office said the delectation is an economic injury disaster loan. The […]
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
WLBT
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
ourmshome.com
45 Years Ago, Ole Miss Shocked the College Football World
Forty-five years ago this week, Ole Miss shocked the college football world by upsetting perennial national power Notre Dame 20-13 at Memorial Stadium in Jackson. And a player from Pascagoula was at the epicenter of the big win for the Rebels. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 1977, Chuck Commiskey wore the...
NOLA.com
Power Poll finds broad support to recall LaToya Cantrell, much doubt it will happen
In a period of violent crime, depleted law enforcement, spotty garbage collection and questionable decision-making, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's popularity is about as solid as Entergy's power grid in a windstorm, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll. Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, the Power Poll is not a scientific...
Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
WDAM-TV
New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to HPD, Frederick Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing to them. He was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Reader figures Scalise 'assistance' at different rate: And what about TOPS?
In his Sept. 5 letter to the editor, Mark Folse, a software analyst, would have everyone believe that Steve Scalise received $34,000 in taxpayer assistance for his education at LSU. Folse in his analysis of the tuition of 1989 vs. 2022 made the mistake of mixing apples and oranges. While...
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
