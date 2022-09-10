ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Minor quake strikes Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - An earthquake of a 2.9 preliminary magnitude rumbled east of Berkeley about 2:41 a.m. Thursday. The quake was centered along the eastern edge of the city near Claremont Avenue, just south of the University of California campus. There were no reports of damage. Two quakes with magnitudes...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'

OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
OAKLEY, CA
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Lakeshore, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland committee tentatively rejects license plate readers

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday tentatively rejected Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's bid for the continued use of automated license plate readers to solve crimes. Councilmember and Chair Carroll Fife and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan voted to send the request back to the city's Privacy...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 hikers hit, injured by falling oak tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three women were recovering Monday evening, after a brush with death on a San Jose hiking trail. The trio was hit by a falling tree, pinning them underneath. "There’s 4,000 acres in Quicksilver Park. And whomever it is up there, was just in the wrong place...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two wounded in separate East Oakland shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy

LOS ANGELES - Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car plows through Oakland bike party, police say report was never filed

OAKLAND, Calif. - Shocking cell phone video shows the driver of a car roll right through an Oakland bike party, nearly hitting multiple cyclists. Witnesses say the driver made no effort to stop or slow down. This happened Friday night on Alcatraz Avenue near Shattuck. The group of bicyclists were...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo High School assistant football coach shot in front of school

Vallejo High School's assistant football coach, Joe Pastrana was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. He had intervened to break up a fight among students and another group. KTVU's Emma Goss reports on the latest from police and the school district.
VALLEJO, CA

