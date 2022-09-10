Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Minor quake strikes Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - An earthquake of a 2.9 preliminary magnitude rumbled east of Berkeley about 2:41 a.m. Thursday. The quake was centered along the eastern edge of the city near Claremont Avenue, just south of the University of California campus. There were no reports of damage. Two quakes with magnitudes...
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments
PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
KTVU FOX 2
Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'
OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
KTVU FOX 2
Berner, Cookies founder, makes it big as Latino cannabis trailblazer
Berner is a hard man to define, but the San Francisco native says one word describes him best. "I would just say I'm a workaholic. That's probably the best way to describe it," he said. At 38 years old, he's not putting limits on what's next. It's been 16 years...
KTVU FOX 2
Owner of famed bakery wants kids to taste what he loves about Oakland
Kim Cloud, the owner of It's All Good Bakery, tells KTVU's Dave Clark that he hopes to leave behind something that enables his family to enjoy living in Oakland as much as he does. See the full interview on ktvu.com/talkofthetown.
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa residents say MyShake app worked 'perfectly' during quakes
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - "It worked perfectly" - that's how some Bay Area residents describe the early warning system that notified the 4.4 magnitude Santa Rosa earthquake was coming. For many, Tuesday's quake was the first time they'd used the MyShake app. "All of a sudden, my phone just went...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland committee tentatively rejects license plate readers
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday tentatively rejected Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's bid for the continued use of automated license plate readers to solve crimes. Councilmember and Chair Carroll Fife and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan voted to send the request back to the city's Privacy...
KTVU FOX 2
3 hikers hit, injured by falling oak tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three women were recovering Monday evening, after a brush with death on a San Jose hiking trail. The trio was hit by a falling tree, pinning them underneath. "There’s 4,000 acres in Quicksilver Park. And whomever it is up there, was just in the wrong place...
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo found in Arizona, suspects arrested
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000,...
KTVU FOX 2
Two wounded in separate East Oakland shootings
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
KTVU FOX 2
California hiker found dead days after setting out to get help for heat-stricken girlfriend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 29-year-old hiker was found dead near the California coast, after he went out to seek help for his girlfriend who was suffering from heat exhaustion last week. : Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County. Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura went...
KTVU FOX 2
Possible coyote den in San Rafael; residents report multiple sightings
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - There have been multiple coyote sightings in San Rafael prompting wildlife experts to warn residents there may be a den of the wild animals living nearby. Most of the run-ins are happening around Peacock Gap Park and a golf course nearby. Just last week, a dog...
KTVU FOX 2
Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County
Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning in Almaden Quicksilver Park. Officials told KTVU a 50-60 foot Oak tree fell onto the hikers as they were walking along the Mine Hill trail and trapped them. "The side of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy
LOS ANGELES - Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime...
KTVU FOX 2
Car plows through Oakland bike party, police say report was never filed
OAKLAND, Calif. - Shocking cell phone video shows the driver of a car roll right through an Oakland bike party, nearly hitting multiple cyclists. Witnesses say the driver made no effort to stop or slow down. This happened Friday night on Alcatraz Avenue near Shattuck. The group of bicyclists were...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo High School assistant football coach shot in front of school
Vallejo High School's assistant football coach, Joe Pastrana was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. He had intervened to break up a fight among students and another group. KTVU's Emma Goss reports on the latest from police and the school district.
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded. Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.
