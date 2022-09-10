Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings (9/15): Lewis Central takes over No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central jumps to No. 1 in the large class while Atlantic, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Glidden-Ralston moved in to the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings. As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the...
kmaland.com
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
kmaland.com
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
kmaland.com
AHSTW riding stingy defense into undefeated showdown with Mount Ayr
(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week. The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start
(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys XC (9/12): Mound City's Zembles, Glenwood boys run well
(KMAland) -- A great day for Glenwood at Ballard, a title for Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, a runner-up for Vincent Carcamo of CD and more from Monday in KMAland Boys XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and the Riverside boys claimed championships in Red Oak...
kmaland.com
Sidney powers past East Mills in 5, runs win streak to 10 in a row
(Malvern) -- Sidney volleyball used an emphatic close to win a five-set thriller over East Mills in Corner Conference action Tuesday night. The Class 1A No. 7 Cowgirls (16-2, 2-0) recorded their 10th consecutive win with a classic 26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8 triumph. "This win was huge," said Sidney...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls XC (9/12): East Atchison, Platte Valley's claim titles in Tarkio
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Mya Wray won championships in Tarkio, Central Decatur and MSTM ran well at Pleasantville and Ava Rush had a strong run for Atlantic at Ballard on Monday in KMAland Girls XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter went...
kmaland.com
Clarinda claims 3 championships, Riverside runs to the other at Paul Fish Invitational
(Red Oak) -- Clarinda won three of a possible four championships while Riverside grabbed the other at the fourth annual Paul Fish Invitational at the Red Oak Country Club on Monday. The Cardinals girls went 1-2-3, put four in the top five and five in the top eight on their...
kmaland.com
Riverside XC 'not waiting' for success
(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak. The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race. "The girls came out and set the tone right...
kmaland.com
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football looks to bounce back from first loss
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday, struggling through a 26-0 loss to Atlantic. However, Coach Ty Ratliff believes his team will shake it off quickly enough to be ready for a matchup with undefeated and state-ranked Red Oak (3-0). “Obviously, the score...
kmaland.com
Leo Ray Brinson, 82, of Barnard, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 15, 2022. Notes:Leo passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the hospital in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
AgriVision Equipment Group announces new Taylor County location
(Lenox) -- Plans for a larger and state-of-the-art AgriVision Equipment Group facility in Lenox are in the making. Officials with AgriVision announced late last week that they would be constructing a new Taylor County facility just north of the current Lenox location and also incorporate the Creston operation. Tony Douglas is the location manager for the Lenox and Creston facilities. Douglas says the decision for a new, combined facility came after reviewing and comparing what it would take to get the two current facilities up to today's standards.
kmaland.com
Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98. Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be...
kmaland.com
Walter Eugene "Gene" Gleaves, age 92, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Gene's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Edith Louise Bailey, 91, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:, Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment. Memorials: Edith Bailey Memorial Fund.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
