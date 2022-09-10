Read full article on original website
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
Lo-Ma wins slugfest with Westwood, shifts focus to Tri-Center
(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday. The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid. “We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt...
IWCC throws coach Roedel hired by Louisiana Tech
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western throws coach Mikhail Roedel has been hired as the Louisiana Tech assistant track & field coach, specializing in throws. Roedel was entering his fifth season with the Reivers before being hired by the Division I school. View the complete release from Iowa Western athletics linked...
Harlan's record-breaking QB Kasperbauer humbled, ready to continue hard work
(Harlan) -- Harlan standout quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has rewritten the record books for Iowa's most storied program. Kasperbauer threw for 186 yards last week in Harlan's 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, surpassing Joel Osborn as the Cyclones' all-time leader with 6,382 yards. "It's an honor to see the numerous years...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, September 15th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Shenandoah/St. Albert and Southwest Valley/Griswold volleyball tonight to highlight another busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. AT Interstate 35 (Creston) AT Panorama (Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, Boyer Valley, CAM, Exira/EHK, Ankeny Christian, Orient-Macksburg) AT Blair (West Harrison, Abraham Lincoln)
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
KMAland Tennis (9/14): Maryville's Hansen, Wood team up for second-place finish at Cameron
(Cameron) -- Maryville’s doubles team of Lily Hansen and Kensley Wood came in with a second place finish in their bracket at the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday. Hansen and Wood went 3-1 on the day at the No. 3 doubles position while Jaci Elston took fourth at No. 2 singles.
AHSTW riding stingy defense into undefeated showdown with Mount Ayr
(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week. The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
Defense leading Syracuse in surprise turnaround, C1 No. 7 Adams Central up next
(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football team's turnaround has been a feel-good story in the 2022 football season. The Rockets are 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Concordia and David City after an 0-9 campaign last season. The Rockets' three wins matches their total from the last two seasons. Their 3-0 start...
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
Sporrer pacing 1A No. 1 Logan-Magnolia girls
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer has seen success firsthand. Now, the last standout runner from her family leads the top team in Class 1A. Sporrer is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches while her team is the IATC's top squad.
Riverside XC 'not waiting' for success
(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak. The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race. "The girls came out and set the tone right...
Constantly-improving Maryville ready for MEC showdown with St. Pius X
(Maryville) -- Maryville has a big Midland Empire Conference showdown ahead of them on Friday night. The good news is that the Spoofhounds (2-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) are seeing impressive progression week to week. “We talk about it in our culture a lot,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “Championship...
KMAland Boys XC (9/12): Mound City's Zembles, Glenwood boys run well
(KMAland) -- A great day for Glenwood at Ballard, a title for Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, a runner-up for Vincent Carcamo of CD and more from Monday in KMAland Boys XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and the Riverside boys claimed championships in Red Oak...
Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start
(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
KMAland Girls XC (9/12): East Atchison, Platte Valley's claim titles in Tarkio
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Mya Wray won championships in Tarkio, Central Decatur and MSTM ran well at Pleasantville and Ava Rush had a strong run for Atlantic at Ballard on Monday in KMAland Girls XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter went...
Walter Eugene "Gene" Gleaves, age 92, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Gene's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98. Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be...
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
