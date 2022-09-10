Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Rosa officials unveil new $53M homeless shelter
Officials hope the three-story 48,000 square-foot building, which has around 200 beds, will become a model for other similar service centers nationwide.
KTVU FOX 2
Owner of famed bakery wants kids to taste what he loves about Oakland
Kim Cloud, the owner of It's All Good Bakery, tells KTVU's Dave Clark that he hopes to leave behind something that enables his family to enjoy living in Oakland as much as he does. See the full interview on ktvu.com/talkofthetown.
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments
PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa residents say MyShake app worked 'perfectly' during quakes
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - "It worked perfectly" - that's how some Bay Area residents describe the early warning system that notified the 4.4 magnitude Santa Rosa earthquake was coming. For many, Tuesday's quake was the first time they'd used the MyShake app. "All of a sudden, my phone just went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Berner, Cookies founder, makes it big as Latino cannabis trailblazer
Berner is a hard man to define, but the San Francisco native says one word describes him best. "I would just say I'm a workaholic. That's probably the best way to describe it," he said. At 38 years old, he's not putting limits on what's next. It's been 16 years...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland committee tentatively rejects license plate readers
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday tentatively rejected Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's bid for the continued use of automated license plate readers to solve crimes. Councilmember and Chair Carroll Fife and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan voted to send the request back to the city's Privacy...
KTVU FOX 2
Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'
OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday. OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sideshows roar through the night
Two large and unruly sideshows were broken up by San Francisco police early on the morning of September 11. There were more than 30 cars and 100 participants and spectators at the intersection of Sixth and Harrison streets around 2 a.m. There was the familiar sight of smoke rising into the air as cars spun and screeched their way through the streets.
KTVU FOX 2
Possible coyote den in San Rafael; multiple sightings by residents
There have been multiple coyote sightings in San Rafael prompting wildlife experts to warn residents that there might be a den of the wild animals nearby. Amanda Quintana reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
KTVU FOX 2
Three female hikers hit, injured by falling oak tree in San Jose
Three women are recovering Monday evening, after a brush with death on a San Jose hiking trail. The trio was hit by a falling tree, pinning them underneath.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo High School assistant football coach shot in front of school
Vallejo High School's assistant football coach, Joe Pastrana was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. He had intervened to break up a fight among students and another group. KTVU's Emma Goss reports on the latest from police and the school district.
One injured in Oakland stabbing
Oakland police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo found in Arizona, suspects arrested
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000,...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
KTVU FOX 2
Car plows through Oakland bike party, police say report was never filed
OAKLAND, Calif. - Shocking cell phone video shows the driver of a car roll right through an Oakland bike party, nearly hitting multiple cyclists. Witnesses say the driver made no effort to stop or slow down. This happened Friday night on Alcatraz Avenue near Shattuck. The group of bicyclists were...
KTVU FOX 2
Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County
Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning in Almaden Quicksilver Park. Officials told KTVU a 50-60 foot Oak tree fell onto the hikers as they were walking along the Mine Hill trail and trapped them. "The side of the...
Comments / 1