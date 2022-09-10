ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland committee tentatively rejects license plate readers

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday tentatively rejected Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's bid for the continued use of automated license plate readers to solve crimes. Councilmember and Chair Carroll Fife and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan voted to send the request back to the city's Privacy...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'

OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday.  OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#Racism#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Pridefest
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sideshows roar through the night

Two large and unruly sideshows were broken up by San Francisco police early on the morning of September 11. There were more than 30 cars and 100 participants and spectators at the intersection of Sixth and Harrison streets around 2 a.m. There was the familiar sight of smoke rising into the air as cars spun and screeched their way through the streets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo High School assistant football coach shot in front of school

Vallejo High School's assistant football coach, Joe Pastrana was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. He had intervened to break up a fight among students and another group. KTVU's Emma Goss reports on the latest from police and the school district.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car plows through Oakland bike party, police say report was never filed

OAKLAND, Calif. - Shocking cell phone video shows the driver of a car roll right through an Oakland bike party, nearly hitting multiple cyclists. Witnesses say the driver made no effort to stop or slow down. This happened Friday night on Alcatraz Avenue near Shattuck. The group of bicyclists were...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy