Ashley Kalus wins GOP primary for Rhode Island governor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ashley Kalus, a businessperson seeking office for the first time, won the Republican primary for Rhode Island governor on Tuesday, defeating a rival who has served time in state prison. Kalus, who owns a COVID-19 testing company that's in a dispute with the state over...
In 2nd Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions Tuesday as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the...
LISTEN: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr talks human trafficking, illegal immigration
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about the progress of human trafficking cases in the state and the impact of illegal immigration. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
GBI names Mt. Airy man killed in officer-involved shooting
Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy claimed the life of Anthony Maurice Tollison, 39, of Mt. Airy. That’s according to GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons. The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting Monday on Cross Road in Mt. Airy, where Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 8:43 p.m. The caller said someone in the home had a gun then hung up.
