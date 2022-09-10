Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy claimed the life of Anthony Maurice Tollison, 39, of Mt. Airy. That’s according to GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons. The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting Monday on Cross Road in Mt. Airy, where Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 8:43 p.m. The caller said someone in the home had a gun then hung up.

MOUNT AIRY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO