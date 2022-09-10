ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ashley Kalus wins GOP primary for Rhode Island governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ashley Kalus, a businessperson seeking office for the first time, won the Republican primary for Rhode Island governor on Tuesday, defeating a rival who has served time in state prison. Kalus, who owns a COVID-19 testing company that's in a dispute with the state over...
ELECTIONS
In 2nd Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions Tuesday as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the...
NEWTOWN, CT
GBI names Mt. Airy man killed in officer-involved shooting

Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy claimed the life of Anthony Maurice Tollison, 39, of Mt. Airy. That’s according to GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons. The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting Monday on Cross Road in Mt. Airy, where Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 8:43 p.m. The caller said someone in the home had a gun then hung up.
MOUNT AIRY, GA

