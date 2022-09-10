ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Western and Montana Tech volleyball players acknowledged

WHITEFISH — Peyton Vogl and Kaylee Fritz of Montana Western and Maureen Jessop of Montana Tech were singled out as the Frontier Conference volleyball players of the week Monday. Jessop, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter from Corvallis, helped the No. 14 Orediggers play to a 4-0 record at the...
It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
Polaris Dawn training at Bozeman Airport using fighter jets

BOZEMAN, MONT. - The Polaris Dawn program is training a crew for when they take the Falcon 9 into orbit later this year in Florida. Those missions will eventually take us back to the Moon and put a person on Mars. While in Bozeman they will be "practicing flying formations,...
Traffic update: construction on I-90 heading westbound

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Construction on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston on the bridges above Quinn Creek Road will switch from Eastbound to Westbound. As the construction progresses folks traveling west can expect delays for at least the next few weeks as they have completed construction on one of the bridges. Those caught in the traffic during construction times have experienced varying wait times based on the number of travelers and what specific work the crew is doing that day.
