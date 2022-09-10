ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Gaining the Edge: Gainesville's Baxter Wright tosses 5 TDs in win

GAINESVILLE — Baxter Wright tossed five touchdowns to lead Gainesville past Clarke Central, 43-20, Friday at City Park. The junior quarterback finished the night 15-for-24 for 315 yards. It was part of Big Red's 416 offensive output. Wright has completed 50 of 70 passes for 840 yards and 9 TDs this season.
accesswdun.com

Softball: Chestatee routs Discovery

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Chestatee used a nine-run first inning en route to a 17-1, three inning win over Discovery on Wednesday. Jaden Lee, Stephanie Arellano, Destiny Wooley, Daya Perez, Makayla Hunt, and Ashlyn Gibbs, all had RBI hits in the inning. Chestatee scored eight in the second. Hannah Pierce...
accesswdun.com

Jonathan Davenport scores fifth World 100 win at Eldora

Jonathan Davenport came out on top of a battle of Peach State drivers to score his fifth World 100 victory at Eldora Speedway on Saturday night. Davenport, from Blairsville, Georgia, lost the lead to Evans, Georgia’s Brandon Overton near the halfway point at the Rossburg, Ohio half-mile clay raceway.
accesswdun.com

Atlanta to host two NASCAR race weekends in 2023

HAMPTON, Ga. - Atlanta Motor Speedway will host its first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights in nine years as a part of the track hosting a pair of NASCAR weekends in 2023. NASCAR will visit the 1.54-mile speedway for the first of two dates on Sunday, March 19,...
accesswdun.com

Body found Sunday near Tallulah Falls is that of missing Athens woman

Officials have confirmed the woman’s body Sunday afternoon near Tallulah Falls is that of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier in the weekend. “The investigation, while still ongoing, has revealed information that has affirmed that the identity of the female subject found in the area of Georgia 15 and Victory Home Lane in Clarkesville is Deborah Collier, 59 years of age of Athens,” Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Linda Ann Rothrauff, 68, of Suwanee, Ga passed away on September 8th. Her and her husband were often told that, "they were the best darn yankee's in the South". Linda ... Warren Douglas Hogsed, age 77, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born on September 30, 1944, in Alto, he was the son of the late Frank Hogsed and Addi ...
accesswdun.com

Billy Rae Barnes

Mr. Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Gainesville, Georgia on May 14, 1960 to the late Bradford Barnes and the late Mary Nelson Barnes. Billy will forever be remembered as a wonderful man, husband, dad, papa, and friend. He will be missed greatly by his family.
accesswdun.com

Wayne Andrew McWhinney

Wayne Andrew McWhinney, age 89 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, 1933, he was a son of the late William & Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an educator starting his career in the Chicago area for 5 years and moved to Florida where he spent the remaining 30 years of his career with the Broward County School System.
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
accesswdun.com

Julie Evelyn McCollum

Miss Julie Evelyn McCollum, age 65 of Commerce, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Hospital. Miss McCollum was born in Commerce to the late Sara Nell McCollum and the late Charles E. McCollum. She was of Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Miss McCollum was also predeceased by her sister, Charlene McCollum Roberts, and her brothers, Charles Edward McCollum, Jr. and James David McCollum.
accesswdun.com

Warren Douglas Hogsed

Warren Douglas Hogsed, age 77, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born on September 30, 1944, in Alto, he was the son of the late Frank Hogsed and Addie Maness Hogsed. Mr. Hogsed was retired from. Fieldale Farms Corporation after 20 plus years of service where he...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
