Wayne Andrew McWhinney, age 89 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, 1933, he was a son of the late William & Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an educator starting his career in the Chicago area for 5 years and moved to Florida where he spent the remaining 30 years of his career with the Broward County School System.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO