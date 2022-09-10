Read full article on original website
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no showsBen LacinaCumming, GA
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of GeorgiaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Gaining the Edge: Gainesville's Baxter Wright tosses 5 TDs in win
GAINESVILLE — Baxter Wright tossed five touchdowns to lead Gainesville past Clarke Central, 43-20, Friday at City Park. The junior quarterback finished the night 15-for-24 for 315 yards. It was part of Big Red's 416 offensive output. Wright has completed 50 of 70 passes for 840 yards and 9 TDs this season.
Games2Watch: Carver-Buford; NHall-EHall; NoFo-Jackson County could be interesting
We try not to brag too much, but we did pick three pretty good Games2Watch last week. On a side note, we still have four undefeated teams in the area -- Lumpkin County, Gainesville, LCA and Buford. OK, it wasn't a shootout in Danielsville last week; however, it was a...
Softball: Chestatee routs Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Chestatee used a nine-run first inning en route to a 17-1, three inning win over Discovery on Wednesday. Jaden Lee, Stephanie Arellano, Destiny Wooley, Daya Perez, Makayla Hunt, and Ashlyn Gibbs, all had RBI hits in the inning. Chestatee scored eight in the second. Hannah Pierce...
Football: High-flying, unbeaten Lightning face first major test of the season
CHESTNUT MOUNTAIN — To Bruce Miller, it’s just a game, nothing more. But for the quickly-rising Lanier Christian Academy football program, and its community, Friday night’s GAPPS-league showdown with Calvary Christian at Cabbell Field could mean a lot more. The Lightning (3-0) have won 12 of their...
Jonathan Davenport scores fifth World 100 win at Eldora
Jonathan Davenport came out on top of a battle of Peach State drivers to score his fifth World 100 victory at Eldora Speedway on Saturday night. Davenport, from Blairsville, Georgia, lost the lead to Evans, Georgia’s Brandon Overton near the halfway point at the Rossburg, Ohio half-mile clay raceway.
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand opening
Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys on September 14(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys at Halcyon in Alpharetta on Wednesday, September 14.
Atlanta to host two NASCAR race weekends in 2023
HAMPTON, Ga. - Atlanta Motor Speedway will host its first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights in nine years as a part of the track hosting a pair of NASCAR weekends in 2023. NASCAR will visit the 1.54-mile speedway for the first of two dates on Sunday, March 19,...
Body found Sunday near Tallulah Falls is that of missing Athens woman
Officials have confirmed the woman’s body Sunday afternoon near Tallulah Falls is that of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier in the weekend. “The investigation, while still ongoing, has revealed information that has affirmed that the identity of the female subject found in the area of Georgia 15 and Victory Home Lane in Clarkesville is Deborah Collier, 59 years of age of Athens,” Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
Linda Ann Rothrauff, 68, of Suwanee, Ga passed away on September 8th. Her and her husband were often told that, "they were the best darn yankee's in the South". Linda ... Warren Douglas Hogsed, age 77, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born on September 30, 1944, in Alto, he was the son of the late Frank Hogsed and Addi ...
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
Billy Rae Barnes
Mr. Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Gainesville, Georgia on May 14, 1960 to the late Bradford Barnes and the late Mary Nelson Barnes. Billy will forever be remembered as a wonderful man, husband, dad, papa, and friend. He will be missed greatly by his family.
Wayne Andrew McWhinney
Wayne Andrew McWhinney, age 89 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, 1933, he was a son of the late William & Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an educator starting his career in the Chicago area for 5 years and moved to Florida where he spent the remaining 30 years of his career with the Broward County School System.
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
Julie Evelyn McCollum
Miss Julie Evelyn McCollum, age 65 of Commerce, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Hospital. Miss McCollum was born in Commerce to the late Sara Nell McCollum and the late Charles E. McCollum. She was of Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Miss McCollum was also predeceased by her sister, Charlene McCollum Roberts, and her brothers, Charles Edward McCollum, Jr. and James David McCollum.
Warren Douglas Hogsed
Warren Douglas Hogsed, age 77, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born on September 30, 1944, in Alto, he was the son of the late Frank Hogsed and Addie Maness Hogsed. Mr. Hogsed was retired from. Fieldale Farms Corporation after 20 plus years of service where he...
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
