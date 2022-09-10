ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

wesb.com

Bradford Officers Take Part in “Top Shot” Competition

The City of Bradford Police Department recently entered two of their officers into the “Top Shot” shooting proficiency competition and training exercise against many other law enforcement agencies in the Erie Pa area. Officers Anthony Lama and Matthew Gustin entered the competition with Lama getting third place in...
BRADFORD, PA
WBEN 930AM

Double Fatal Friday Night

Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
YORKSHIRE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening. Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Salamanca Duo Arrested After Jamestown Police Respond to Larceny Complaints

Two Salamanca residents, including one who had been taken into custody by Jamestown Police two days earlier in connection with a stolen vehicle complaint, were arrested after an investigation into a pair of larceny complaints in the south county city on Tuesday. According to Jamestown Police, two subjects tried to sneakily steal some property from an unlocked car in the parking lot of a city business at about 12:00 PM. Officers say the sneakiness was compromised when one of the suspects with a unique identifying feature made a strange verbal announcement inside the business, capturing the attention of customers inside. The two were confronted but fled the area, with one of them leaving behind some unique identifying personal property to help identify who it was. Then at about 10:00 PM, police responded to another city business, where two suspicious subjects were possibly trying to steal a car. After the failed attempt, the two left the scene on foot and were detained and identified as 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie F. Redeye, who were also the suspects from the earlier incident. The two Redeyes, who are both temporarily staying in Jamestown, were taken into custody pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court. Both Redeyes are charged with 6th-degree conspiracy from the first incident and 4th-degree attempted grand larceny from the second incident. Meanwhile, Elsie Redeye was also charged with two counts of 4th-degree grand larceny from the first incident. Police add that Elsie is also wanted out of Salamanca.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIVB

Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CCHS Hosting Kitten Adoption Event at Chautauqua Mall on Saturday

The Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) will be hosting a "Kitten Pawp-Up" adoption event this weekend with reduced kitten adoption fees. The event will take place on Saturday from 12:00-3:00 PM at the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood. The adoption fee will be $50 for one kitten and $100 for two kittens. CCHS has dozens of kittens coming in this week that will need homes.
LAKEWOOD, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think

The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY

