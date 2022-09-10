Two Salamanca residents, including one who had been taken into custody by Jamestown Police two days earlier in connection with a stolen vehicle complaint, were arrested after an investigation into a pair of larceny complaints in the south county city on Tuesday. According to Jamestown Police, two subjects tried to sneakily steal some property from an unlocked car in the parking lot of a city business at about 12:00 PM. Officers say the sneakiness was compromised when one of the suspects with a unique identifying feature made a strange verbal announcement inside the business, capturing the attention of customers inside. The two were confronted but fled the area, with one of them leaving behind some unique identifying personal property to help identify who it was. Then at about 10:00 PM, police responded to another city business, where two suspicious subjects were possibly trying to steal a car. After the failed attempt, the two left the scene on foot and were detained and identified as 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie F. Redeye, who were also the suspects from the earlier incident. The two Redeyes, who are both temporarily staying in Jamestown, were taken into custody pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court. Both Redeyes are charged with 6th-degree conspiracy from the first incident and 4th-degree attempted grand larceny from the second incident. Meanwhile, Elsie Redeye was also charged with two counts of 4th-degree grand larceny from the first incident. Police add that Elsie is also wanted out of Salamanca.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO