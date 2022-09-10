ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

CBS19

CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Longview's John King

LONGVIEW, Texas — It's district play time for District 7-5A Division I football and the Longview Lobos are coming in red hot after a 69-0 win against Tyler Legacy in Tyler. "We made plays offensively," Longview Lobo head football coach John King said. "We get three quick scores in a row, a big touchdown catch, two consecutive touchdowns on defense and back to back snaps. We kind of blew the thing open but you know Tyler Legacy is a better football team and it just wasn't their night."
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire burning northeast of Tyler

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-5 acre grass fire on County Road 347, west of Winona. Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said that there are no structures on fire and that this is just a pasture fire. This article will be updated with any additional information.
WINONA, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Chief of Police announces two promotions in the department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday. Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant. Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview High School students bring back student-ran newscast

LONGVIEW, Texas — According to a recent study, more than 40 percent of Gen-Zers and young millennials never watch cable news, but a group of Longview High School students are bringing the newsroom back to their campus. Longview ISD film and technical theatre teacher Joshua Graves said the process...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations. On Tuesday, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Education hosts representatives of partner school districts, Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College to receive input and share ideas to address the shortage of teachers.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)

September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
CENTER, TX

