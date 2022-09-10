London will see an unprecedented security presence for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday (19 September).Thousands of police officers, sniffer dogs, security cameras and even facial recognition technology will be used to keep a close eye on everyone and everything near the service.Rooftop snipers will also be in position around the streets of central London, as they were in Edinburgh, according to CBC News.Leaders from across the world are expected to arrive in the UK in the coming days to attend the Queen’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?

U.K. ・ 16 MINUTES AGO