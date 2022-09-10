DJ Thomas-Jones’ identity has been difficult to pin down during his short South Alabama football career. He wore No. 12 for his Jaguars debut vs. Nicholls on Sept. 3, then No. 8 at Central Michigan last weekend. There was a simple explanation for that — a second No. 8 wasn’t available in the blue jerseys South Alabama wore against Nicholls (Yam Banks, a safety, wears the number on defense).

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO