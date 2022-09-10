ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

AL.com

Date set for Alabama-South Alabama basketball game in Mobile

South Alabama’s home basketball game with Alabama will take place on Nov. 15, it was announced Tuesday. Alabama released its full 2022-23 schedule, which includes a Tuesday-night trip to Mobile in mid-November. Jaguars coach Richie Riley later confirmed the date to AL.com. Though Alabama has traveled to Mobile for...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

By any name, South Alabama’s DJ Thomas-Jones becoming playmaker at tight end

DJ Thomas-Jones’ identity has been difficult to pin down during his short South Alabama football career. He wore No. 12 for his Jaguars debut vs. Nicholls on Sept. 3, then No. 8 at Central Michigan last weekend. There was a simple explanation for that — a second No. 8 wasn’t available in the blue jerseys South Alabama wore against Nicholls (Yam Banks, a safety, wears the number on defense).
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Kayleigh Thomas of Spanish Fort High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She is a Senior with a 4.39 GPA, a 32 on the ACT, a member of The National Honor Society, a Baldwin EMC Youth Scholarship Recipient, a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, a FCA and Project Outreach Leader, and is the Spanish Fort High School Yearbook Editor.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG

Saraland special education teacher takes home the gold

Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) — A big crowd was on hand to congratulate Michelle Cooper on her Golden Apple Award. Cooper teaches second grade and has been a special education teacher at Saraland Elementary for 14 years. She’s celebrating 25 years in all as an educator. Some of her...
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police Chief retiring in December, in role since 2003

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter II is retiring this December, Cpl. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department confirmed to WKRG Wednesday. Carpenter, who has been in the role of police chief since 2003, began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for this department in 1989. Carpenter was promoted […]
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Police: Man leads officers on chase with child on board in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- According to Mobile Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. Police say the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit which was eventually terminated due to the time of day and traffic conditions.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Police: Fairhope man killed in single vehicle roll-over accident in Loxley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Loxley Police Department is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash that happened in Baldwin County Monday night. According to police, the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. on County Road 68 in Loxley, Alabama. Investigators say the fatal crash involved a single 40-year-old Fairhope man who...
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope church hosting active shooter preparedness training

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The training is open to anyone in Baldwin County and organizers expect a large turnout. “Walmart, the churches, schools, places of business. It could happen anywhere and knowledge is power,” said Fairhope Christian Church Pastor Rick Malugani. It’s those thoughts that have church leaders and law enforcement in Fairhope preparing this […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Aquatic Center in Mobile County is on the horizon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An indoor aquatic center in Mobile County is on the horizon. City council is allocating $3 million towards the project and county commissioners are dedicating $4 million more. While this is exciting news and something that many people have said is long overdue, the project...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
