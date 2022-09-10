Read full article on original website
Pensacola High School head football coach recovering after suffering stroke on field
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola High School head football coach Cantrell Tyson had the scare of his life Saturday morning, collapsing on the field and suffering a stroke during the third quarter against Pine Forest. Tyson, in his first year of coaching at PHS, said he started the game with a small headache, but it […]
Date set for Alabama-South Alabama basketball game in Mobile
South Alabama’s home basketball game with Alabama will take place on Nov. 15, it was announced Tuesday. Alabama released its full 2022-23 schedule, which includes a Tuesday-night trip to Mobile in mid-November. Jaguars coach Richie Riley later confirmed the date to AL.com. Though Alabama has traveled to Mobile for...
By any name, South Alabama’s DJ Thomas-Jones becoming playmaker at tight end
DJ Thomas-Jones’ identity has been difficult to pin down during his short South Alabama football career. He wore No. 12 for his Jaguars debut vs. Nicholls on Sept. 3, then No. 8 at Central Michigan last weekend. There was a simple explanation for that — a second No. 8 wasn’t available in the blue jerseys South Alabama wore against Nicholls (Yam Banks, a safety, wears the number on defense).
WKRG
Kayleigh Thomas of Spanish Fort High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She is a Senior with a 4.39 GPA, a 32 on the ACT, a member of The National Honor Society, a Baldwin EMC Youth Scholarship Recipient, a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, a FCA and Project Outreach Leader, and is the Spanish Fort High School Yearbook Editor.
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
WKRG
Saraland special education teacher takes home the gold
Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) — A big crowd was on hand to congratulate Michelle Cooper on her Golden Apple Award. Cooper teaches second grade and has been a special education teacher at Saraland Elementary for 14 years. She’s celebrating 25 years in all as an educator. Some of her...
WEAR
Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Are you a winner? According to the Florida Lottery, a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from Monday night's drawing sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was sold in Escambia County at the Publix on Mobile Highway. The ticket is valued at $84,222.19. Channel 3...
South Alabama Popeyes robbery suspect leads police on chase, patrol vehicle rammed
Tillman was arrested after he was found running on foot. Tillman fled his car after ramming it into a patrol car during the chase.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic
‘Why hasn’t this been built yet:’ Is Mobile finally going to get an indoor aquatics center?
Danny Corte has a feasibility study in his office that is gathering dust. If it were a person, it would be old enough to drink beer. Released in 2001, the study reaches a definitive conclusion: Mobile has a “significant demand” for an indoor aquatic center. “Here we are...
Daphne Police Chief retiring in December, in role since 2003
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter II is retiring this December, Cpl. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department confirmed to WKRG Wednesday. Carpenter, who has been in the role of police chief since 2003, began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for this department in 1989. Carpenter was promoted […]
WPMI
"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
Week-long homecoming curfew for Satsuma, applies to all 19 and younger
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A new ordinance in Satsuma puts a curfew on people under the age of 19 during Satsuma High School’s homecoming week. The Satsuma Police Department shared the new curfew ordinance in a Facebook post. The ordinance says people under the age of 19 must “retire” from public spaces and business from […]
WEAR
Police: Man leads officers on chase with child on board in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- According to Mobile Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. Police say the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit which was eventually terminated due to the time of day and traffic conditions.
WEAR
Police: Fairhope man killed in single vehicle roll-over accident in Loxley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Loxley Police Department is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash that happened in Baldwin County Monday night. According to police, the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. on County Road 68 in Loxley, Alabama. Investigators say the fatal crash involved a single 40-year-old Fairhope man who...
1 charged with attempted murder, nearly runs over Atmore firefighter, officer
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after almost running over two first responders, one an officer and another a firefighter on Sept. 12, according to Atmore Police. Norman Lambert, 34, was arrested after police were called to a property at South Road at around 9:15 p.m., which was also the site of a […]
Fairhope church hosting active shooter preparedness training
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The training is open to anyone in Baldwin County and organizers expect a large turnout. “Walmart, the churches, schools, places of business. It could happen anywhere and knowledge is power,” said Fairhope Christian Church Pastor Rick Malugani. It’s those thoughts that have church leaders and law enforcement in Fairhope preparing this […]
Fight at Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus
UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about a fight that happened at Williamson High School. One fight broke out at the school involving students. While the students were fighting, two men were outside armed with guns. Mobile Police said the two men did not fight. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were […]
utv44.com
Aquatic Center in Mobile County is on the horizon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An indoor aquatic center in Mobile County is on the horizon. City council is allocating $3 million towards the project and county commissioners are dedicating $4 million more. While this is exciting news and something that many people have said is long overdue, the project...
City of Spanish Fort purchases 144-acre waterfront property for public park
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not much to look at now, but the City of Spanish Fort has a vision for 144 acres just south of Bay Minette Creek along Highway 225. “It’s huge for our city, first off it’s going to give us a 144-acre park,” said Mayor Mike McMillian. “That’s big for […]
AL.com
