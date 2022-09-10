September 14, 2007 - Corey Cinicola throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help Jim Thorpe roll to a 35-7 victory over North Schuylkill. Cinicola connects with Scott McGonigal on a screen pass that goes for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and hits Josh Hontz with a 71-yard scoring strike in the final frame. The Olympians, coached by Mark Rosenberger, also receive 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Phil Redline. McGonigal adds a 2-yard TD run, while Joe Garland reaches the end zone on a 17-yard scamper.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO