Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 13
Northwestern’s soccer teams both won by identical 7-0 scores on Tuesday. Matt Johnson’s hat trick highlighted Northwestern’s 7-0 Colonial League victory over Salisbury. Josh Zellner contributed two goals and an assist to the decisive win, which upped the Tigers record to 8-0 overall, and 5-0 in the league.
Times News
JT girls soccer remains unbeaten
Pressure - continuous physical force exerted on or against an object. Jim Thorpe’s offensive pressure on Tuesday in a Schuylkill League Division 1 soccer match against Lehighton served as the catalyst to the Olympians 3-0 victory over the Indians. Thorpe (6-0) kept the ball on its side of the...
Times News
Quick start propels No. Lehigh
PEN ARGYL – Northern Lehigh was hoping to get off to a fast start this season. It has done exactly that. Following a successful postseason run in 2021, the Bulldogs are once again flexing their muscles. Saturday afternoon, Northern Lehigh rolled to a 44-12 victory over Pen Argyl to...
Times News
On This Date: (September 14, 2007)
September 14, 2007 - Corey Cinicola throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help Jim Thorpe roll to a 35-7 victory over North Schuylkill. Cinicola connects with Scott McGonigal on a screen pass that goes for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and hits Josh Hontz with a 71-yard scoring strike in the final frame. The Olympians, coached by Mark Rosenberger, also receive 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Phil Redline. McGonigal adds a 2-yard TD run, while Joe Garland reaches the end zone on a 17-yard scamper.
Times News
Shining on football
The full moon shines brightly over the football field during the Pottsville at Lehighton football game on Friday night. This Friday night could be chilly. During the day temperatures are expected to reach 75, but the low Friday night is forecast in the 40s. RICH SMITH/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Walnutport
A Walnutport resident wants to know why the borough’s volleyball court is barely used. Donald Eckhart asked borough council on Thursday why a promising endeavor appears to have gone flat. “How did we get to the state of (inactivity) in that period of time?” Eckhart asked. “I was thrilled...
Times News
Mayors make wager, collect for pantries
Palmerton looks to right the ship after dropping its first game of the year, while Jim Thorpe hopes to get back to .500 when the two local high school football teams clash Friday night. For the mayors of the two Carbon County boroughs, however, there is a little something extra...
Times News
Hirschman/DeFebo split Muffley Tribute Modifieds
The final installment of the 2022 Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) was an amazing finale for the unique five-race series that honors past greats inducted into the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame. It was the Mike Muffley Tribute, with the Modifieds running twin features...
Pennsylvania: Racing into Hunting Season
Get Ready for “Racing into Hunting Season” at the Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is partnering with the PA Sprint Series to put on a great race. : The “Manufacturing Millennial” Jake Hall & EdgeFactor. The speedway presents a fun...
Times News
Northern Lehigh fills school board seat
A former Northern Lehigh School District administrator will wear a different hat. On a 6-2 vote, the school board at a special meeting on Monday appointed retired district co-director of business affairs Rhonda Frantz to fill a vacant seat on the board. Directors Michelle Heckman and Chad Christman were opposed.
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville State released information on the following cases:. • A 38-year-old resident on Clay Street in Philadelphia reported at 4:45 a.m. Sept. 9 that someone punctured the tires on his 2013 Kia Sorento that was parked outside his residence before fleeing the scene in a sedan traveling southeast in Clay Street.
Times News
Tamaqua Class of 1962 reunion Sat.
The Tamaqua Area Joint High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th Class reunion from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Basile’s Restaurant in Hometown. From noon to 1 p.m. with be a social, including a cash bar. Class photo will be at 12:30 p.m. Buffet dinner is from 1-2 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m. will be a class meeting with a “memorial minute.”
Times News
Line dancing in Schuylkill
It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
Times News
Pleasant Valley principal charged with harassment
A Pleasant Valley School District principal has been charged with harassment following an incident this spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal at Pleasant Valley Intermediate School:. The incident took place at 6:56 p.m....
Times News
Tamaqua Police Log
Tamaqua Police released information in several cases:. • Aron Ambrocio-DeLeon, 47, Tamaqua, was charged twice in two days for public drunkenness, borough police said. Police were dispatched to 19 W. Spruce St. at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a man, later identified as Ambrocio-DeLeon, lying on the steps and not moving. Police said an open can of beer was next to him.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
Cashing in on ATV riders
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
Times News
State police at Lehighton — DUI crashes
State police at Lehighton reported the following driving under the influence crashes. A 33-year-old Palmerton man is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol after a one-vehicle crash at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 28 on the Maury Road in Franklin Township. State police at the...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
