Times News

Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 10

Northwestern’s Samuel Bower captured the boys championship at the Centaur Invitational cross country meet to highlight Saturday’s scholastic sports action. Several local programs traveled to DeSales University to take part in the annual Centaur Invitational. Northwestern’s Samuel Bower finished first on the boys’ side in a time of...
TENNIS
Times News

JT girls soccer remains unbeaten

Pressure - continuous physical force exerted on or against an object. Jim Thorpe’s offensive pressure on Tuesday in a Schuylkill League Division 1 soccer match against Lehighton served as the catalyst to the Olympians 3-0 victory over the Indians. Thorpe (6-0) kept the ball on its side of the...
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

