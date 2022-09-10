Read full article on original website
Yorktown's Jalen Thomas wins second East Central Indiana football Player of the Week
MUNCIE, Ind. — East Central Indiana has a breakout football player. Yorktown running back Jalen Thomas won his second ECI football Player of the Week honor, the area's first repeat winner of the 2022 season after being the top vote-getter from Week 1. Thomas is certainly deserving after his Week 4 performance, in which...
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 10
Northwestern’s Samuel Bower captured the boys championship at the Centaur Invitational cross country meet to highlight Saturday’s scholastic sports action. Several local programs traveled to DeSales University to take part in the annual Centaur Invitational. Northwestern’s Samuel Bower finished first on the boys’ side in a time of...
Times News
JT girls soccer remains unbeaten
Pressure - continuous physical force exerted on or against an object. Jim Thorpe’s offensive pressure on Tuesday in a Schuylkill League Division 1 soccer match against Lehighton served as the catalyst to the Olympians 3-0 victory over the Indians. Thorpe (6-0) kept the ball on its side of the...
