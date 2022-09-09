SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (3-2-0, 1-0-0 NE10) at Pace University Setters (3-1-2, 1-0-0 NE10) Pace Stadium (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer, fresh off a 1-0 Northeast 10 Conference win at Saint Michael's over the weekend, will continue conference play at Pace on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Pace Stadium. The Owls enter the game at 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play while Pace stands at 3-1-2 and 1-0-0 in the NE10.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO