SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (3-2-0, 1-0-0 NE10) at Pace University Setters (3-1-2, 1-0-0 NE10) Pace Stadium (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer, fresh off a 1-0 Northeast 10 Conference win at Saint Michael's over the weekend, will continue conference play at Pace on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Pace Stadium. The Owls enter the game at 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play while Pace stands at 3-1-2 and 1-0-0 in the NE10.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut State University Director of Athletics Chris Barker has announced the addition of Jessica Case '19, Deanna Laubach and Anthony Simoes '14 to the Owls' sports medicine staff. The three join the staff to be headed by Chris Leary, who was hired in July.
