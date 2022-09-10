ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Le-Win gets the shutout win against Galena

By Regan Holgate
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vd7aB_0hpe7KxX00

Lena, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the third straight week the Lena-Winslow Panthers dominated an NUIC opponent. This time it was Galena they lit up 46-0.

Gage Dunker rush for 104 yards on 12 carries. He scored three touchdowns. Gunar Lobdell had his best game as a Panther. He rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Zeal added 75 yards rushing on eight carries. As a team the Panthers rushed for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

Jace Flynn added a 36-yard scoop and score off a Galena fumble.

To watch the highlights watch the media player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere North knocks off Rockford Lutheran

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Good high school volleyball teams know that the best way to improve is by playing other good volleyball teams. That’s why NIC-10 power Belvidere North hosted Big Northern Conference power Rockford Lutheran Wednesday night. Belvidere North went into the match on a seven-match winning streak and with a record of 10-3 overall. Lutheran […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39) NIC-10Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28East 36 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit College ranks 11th in the nation

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline college is getting some kudos for helping new students. US News and World Report ranked Beloit College at #11 in “First-Year Experience.” The college matches students with faculty advisors and connects them to campus life long before their arrival at the school. Select first-year students in certain field are […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Galena, IL
Sports
City
Winslow, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Lena, IL
City
Galena, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Le Win#Nuic#Nexstar Media Inc
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Six graduate from Rockford’s Workforce Development Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six young workers were recognized for their hard work on Tuesday. Those who participated in the City of Rockford’s Workforce Development Program with LT Construction this summer received a special graduation ceremony. Most of them are now employed by local contractors after finishing their mentorship under a local minority contractor. One […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy