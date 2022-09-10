Le-Win gets the shutout win against Galena
Lena, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the third straight week the Lena-Winslow Panthers dominated an NUIC opponent. This time it was Galena they lit up 46-0.
Gage Dunker rush for 104 yards on 12 carries. He scored three touchdowns. Gunar Lobdell had his best game as a Panther. He rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Zeal added 75 yards rushing on eight carries. As a team the Panthers rushed for 411 yards and five touchdowns.
Jace Flynn added a 36-yard scoop and score off a Galena fumble.
To watch the highlights watch the media player above.
