High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 10 (Week 5)

Kace Gurr (0) of the Brighton Bengal is lifted up by Nathanael Vyfvinkel (73) after scoring a touch down against the Olympus Titans in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Region 1

Syracuse defeated a struggling Weber team on the road to go up 2-0 in Region 1. The Titan’s offense found its groove as they got into the end zone seven times Friday night. The Warriors did find a way to score two touchdowns in the fourth, however the previous 21-3 deficit proved too much to overcome.

“It was a game of big plays for us. The kids did a good job of managing their composure when faced with adversity. It’s a great Region 1 win on the road. I was happy for the kids.”

— Syracuse coach Mike Knight

Clearfield gave Farmington a scare when Tanner Hittle returned a punt 80 yards to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. But Farmington responded in a strong way, scoring all of its 42 points unanswered to eventually blow out the Falcons. Quarterback Easton Wight slung the ball all over the field, finishing with five touchdown passes on the night. With the result, the Phoenix have averaged 46 points per game over their last three contests.

Fremont used its strong defense and running game to grind out a well-earned Region 1 victory over Layton. Running back Brigg Grange found the endzone twice for the Silverwolves, while Dax Iverson booted home two field goals. helping Fremont improve to 2-3 on the year.

Region 2

The Pirates trailed by five points with just under six minutes remaining in the game, so they decided to put the ball in Skyler Armenta’s hands and let him do the rest. The junior quarterback scored a go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown run with 5:55 remaining, and then put the game on ice nearly four minutes later with a 60-yard touchdown run. With the win, Cyprus improved to 3-2 on the season.

“It was good to get a bit on track. We had a few mistakes that took points off of the board. We had some young players step up and make some big plays on defense down the stretch and out offensive line played hungry all night allowing our QB to make some big plays in the ground.”

— Cyprus coach Tyler Garcia

The strong offensive performance from West helped them best Roy and take the win 49-19. Following a 55 point win last week over Cyprus, the Panthers made sure to use that momentum and took a 35-10 halftime lead. The West offense tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half for good measure. After the win West goes up 2-0 in region 2 play.

Landon Figueroa’s 59 yard interception return just before the end of the first quarter set the tone for the entire game, as the Granger defense dominated Hunter on their way to the region 2 victory. The Lancers, now 2-2 this year, recorded their first shutout since 2011.

Region 5

It was a low-scoring affair as the two crosstown rivals collided Friday night, with the Redhawks coming out on top. Bountiful’s Owen Geilman tossed a touchdown and ran one during the first half, giving his team the necessary points to outscore the Wildcats. Woods Cross scored late in the third quarter to make it a one possesion game, but no points were allowed by either defense in the fourth quarter—a welcome result for Bountiful, who saw out the win as a result.

Box Elder played a strong defensive game to take the win on the road against Northridge 25-13. Box Elder’s Ryan Griffin ran one into the end zone and also slinged two touchdown passes to Cole Mortensen. Mortensen also scored a field goal for the bees.

Bonneville stole one on the road tonight, with a narrow 24-21 victory over Viewmont. After giving up a lackluster 14-3 halftime lead, Bonneville woke up and scored 21 in the second half. This was the Lakers’ first Region 5 game. They are now up 1-0 in region and 5-0 overall.

Region 6

The Miners scored 46 of their final 53 points in the first half and cruised to their first region win of the season over Murray. Park City quarterback Maximilian Grizzell threw for four touchdowns and added another on the ground, while Brayden Beyer added two more on the ground.

Two 14 point quarters was enough for Brighton to take the win at Olympus 28-17. Brighton’s Jack Johnson threw three touchdown passes tonight, two going to Jace Matheson, and one to Sam Peery. Kace Gurr also was able to run into the end zone for Brighton. This win puts the Bengals up 2-0 in Region 6.

Six minutes of the second quarter were the difference as Skyline scored 20 unanswered before halftime to break away from Highland and hold on for victory. The Eagles struggled early but senior quarterback Josh Calvert threw five touchdown passes in a winning effort. Highland junior Peizge Mailei threw three touchdowns and ran for another in the loss.

Region 7

Uintah withstood a late fourth quarter push by the Mountain View offense, winning 35-21. The Utes were able to withstand the last push thanks to a strong defensive performance in the first three quarters. Uintah’s JD Pickup threw for two touchdown passes, and also caught one in the end zone.

“We battled hard and our community and student body was loud and amazing.”

— Uintah coach Justin Decol

The Stallions offense had no problems scoring against Hillcrest as Stansbury rolled to the 56-7 win. Stallions wide receiver Dylan Hamilton reeled in two of quarterback Ezra Harris’ four touchdowns on the night, both in the 2nd quarter to put Stansbury comfortably ahead.

Tooele jumped out to the early lead, but once Cedar Valley’s offense got going, there was no stopping them as the Aviators flew past the Buffaloes 49-13. Finding themselves trailing 13-7 after one quarter of play, Cedar Valley went on to score 14 points in each of the next three quarters. Joe Lomu and Clayson Jankins each finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns while Cooper Thomson found the end zone twice through the air.

“Very happy for our boys. They played a great game and followed wonderful game plans by our assistant coaches. The boys were patient and got a nice win.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Region 9

After trailing by 14 heading into the fourth, Spanish Fork evened things up 21-21. However, Springville scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to grab the win on the road 35-21.

Provo extended its winning streak to four games after dominating region foe Maple Mountain 47-10. The Bulldogs offense has been firing on all cylinders since a week one loss at Grantsville, having scored at least 35 points in each victory. Quarterback Kyson Condie had four scores (three passing, one rushing) on the night for Provo.

The Salem Hills defense could not find a way to slow down the rolling Wasatch offense who won 63-26. Wasatch’s Chris Cook was definitely cooking the defense tonight after running for five touchdowns. A much needed win for the Wasps after dropping back to back games to Mountain Ridge and Pleasant Grove.

Region 10

A tight game in Region 10, as Crimson Cliffs hold on to a narrow two point lead to defend home against Snow Canyon. The Warriors and Mustangs traded 13 point quarters and went into halftime tied 13-13. In the end it was Crimson Cliffs who would take the slight victory after defending against late fourth quarter Snow Canyon PAT, winning 27-25.

It was close early, but big second and third quarters for helped the Flyers pull away and pick up their first region win of the season. Jeffrey Christian’s one yard touchdown run in the first quarter, one of his two rushing touchdowns, was the start of 44 unanswered points for Dixie.

The Region 10 matchup was close through 12 minutes of play (tied 0-0), but Cedar City blew the game open with a 24-0 advantage in the second quarter. Quarterback Koden Lunt was on fire for the Reds, finishing with five touchdown passes as he propelled Cedar City to its second win of the season.

Region 11

In a series that’s been dominated by Sky View for nearly a decade, it was the Grizzlies who finally found themselves on the winning side of this Cache County matchup. Logan scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter—the last of which came from a game-winning, 2-yard touchdown run from Keaton Pond with just under six minutes to play in the game. Isaac Lopez Morales chipped-in two key field goals for Logan. The win was the Grizzlies’ first over Sky View since 2013.

“Our boys came out at half and dominated the LOS. Huge outing for our OL & TE. Defense made some great stops. I couldn’t be prouder of this group and how they gutted it out tonight.”

— Logan coach Bart Bowen

Green Canyon piled up the points in the fourth quarter to pick up its first win of the season, knocking off Bear River 43-14. Leading by only a touchdown in the fourth, Gavin Christiansen scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the night to extend the lead. The Wolves 43 points easily surpassed their point total of 19 for the entire season coming into the game.

Defense reigned supreme in Cache Valley as Ridgeline began its region title defense with a 25-6 victory over Mountain Crest. After losing their first two games of the season, the Riverhawks have now won three straight, and will look to continue their winning ways next week against Sky View.

Nonregion

Rich was unable to hold onto the 10-6 halftime lead against Wyoming’s Mountain View. Mountain View’s defense made sure to not allow a second half touchdown, which caused their own touchdown to take the win 12-10.

Milford kept Delta without a win on the season as they boatraced the Rabbits from start to finish. Tigers sophomore quarterback Kilo Tsotsie tossed three touchdowns, tow of them to senior Treyton Rose. Rabbits senior quarterback Cam Skeem tossed a 20-yard score to senior Cam Smith to get Delta on the board in the second quarter.

“We took advantage of some early turnovers and got up. Then we had a good second half to pull away in a hard hitting game. Kilo Tsosie had a great game throwing the ball.”

— Milford coach Thane Marshall

Summit Academy just got past a winless-but-tough Millard team in an exciting shootout. After the Bears got an early lead, 17-7, early in the second quarter, Millard toughened up and scored 21 unanswered points to take a 28-17 lead early in the third. Millard still held the lead, 34-32, going into the fourth quarter, but Bears’ senior Liam Whittaker punched in the go-ahead score midway through the final frame to take the lead, and Summit held on to go home with the victory. Bears senior quarterback had another solid day, throwing for four touchdowns. Eagles’ senior running back Morgan Wade had two rushing touchdowns in the loss.

Layton Christian picked up a huge nonregion win over Juan Diego with a massive second quarter, scoring 27 points in a hurry. The non-soaring Eagles ran all over the Soaring Eagle with four rushing touchdowns, three of them from senior running back Jessaia Giatras.

East put up a decent fight in the first half but couldn’t keep up with nationally-ranked powerhouse IMG Academy. IMG poured on 42 unanswered in the second half to run away with it. Senior running back had the only touchdown of the evening for the Leopards with a 2-yard run in the second quarter. East also had two field goals.

Union threw an early punch at the undefeated Juab Wasps, getting a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, but Juab ran away with the game by halftime, going into the locker room with a 34-7 lead. Wasps’ senior quarterback Alex Jackson tossed three touchdowns, and senior Chase Ingram caught one of those while scoring two more rushing touchdowns.

Morgan shut out Manti for the second-straight year in nonregion play, doing all the damage to the Templars in the first half as the Trojans led 42-0 at hafltime. Senior quarterback Nick Despain completed two touchdown passes.

“Fun game. Team played great in all three phases of the game. Manti is a well coached team and has great kids.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

In a tale of two halves, Lehi rallied from being down, 24-0, in the third quarter and picked up an incredible nonregion win over Corner Canyon with a 25-0 run to finish the game. Pioneers’ senior quarterback Jackson Brousseau connected on three touchdown passes, including a 37-yarder to Jace John for the go-ahead score with 8:08 remaining.

Pleasant Grove held onto the slim fourth quarter lead to beat Riverton on the road. In the first half the two teams took turns taking shots at one another, ending the half with a small 21-17 Riverton lead. Pleasant Grove played tight defense in the second half and didn’t allow Riverton to score. The Vikings managed to score a touchdown of their own in the second half and won 24-21.

Desert Hills was far more than the Hawks could handle as the Thunder shut out North Sanpete. Desert Hills led, 27-0, at halftime and kept it going in the second half for the blowout. Thunder senior Tyden Morris opened up the scoring effort with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.

Two first half touchdowns and a late safety gave the undefeated Wolves all the separation they needed to secure their fifth win of 2022. Enterprise junior Kyron Bracken scored his tenth touchdown of the season with a 22-yard score late in the first quarter.

In a battle between undefeated Grantsville and winless ALA, the most surprising might have been that ALA scored first, as sophomore Colton Edwards broke out on special teams for an 80-yard scoring punt return. After that, the Cowboys firmly handled the Eagles, scoring 10 touchdowns, including two pick-sixes and a fumble recovery touchdown.

Beaver looks to be getting back to their winning ways as they handily beat Providence Hall in a shutout. Junior Kutlur Matheson scored first on a fumble recovery for 51 yards, then the Beavers scored five more touchdowns on the ground, all from different ball carriers.

“Very physical game from the get go. Kutlur Matheson came up with a huge strip and score to get us on the scoreboard then our offense got things going in the 2nd quarter. Tyten Fails had a great game running and throwing the ball. Our defense was outstanding in earning a shut out. We had almost 400 yards rushing against a big, physical defensive front. Proud of our team.”

— Beaver coach Jon Marshall

Gunnison Valley took care of business tonight, not allowing a single point to be scored by the Grand offense. Gunnison Valley’s Tyrek Hopkins ran into the endzone three times tonight for the Bulldogs. Gunnison Valley’s defense played tight, never giving Grand a chance in this one.

“We started fast tonight against a resurgent Devils team. Our defense played lights out and as a true unit. Team work makes the dream work.”

— Gunnison Valley coach Patrick King

North Sevier senior Kannin Boswell scored every touchdown of the game as the Wolves handled business in a nonregion shutout of Judge Memorial, halting the Bullldogs’ three-game winning streak.

2A San Juan took home the win in an incredibly tight game with 3A Canyon View, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 5:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. The game had three lead changes and was tied another three times. It was an incredible quarterback duel where all nine combined touchdowns were through the air. San Juan senior quarterback Parker Snyder threw for five touchdowns, two of them to junior Anthony Done. Canyon View junior quarterback Jaxon Jensen hit senior Nick Macias for two of his four touchdowns in the loss.

“We were able to come out on top in a very physical football game against a really good team. We have sustained some injuries and I thought some young guys stepped up in a big way tonight.”

— San Juan coach Barkley Christensen.

Herriman thoroughly handled Kearns in a Region 2 matchup, nearly shutting out the Cougars before they scored as time expired. The two squads fought to a scoreless first quarter, but Herriman broke the game open with 17 points before halftime. Sophomore quarterback Freddy Ta’ai tossed three touchdowns.

Without starting quarterback McCae Hillstead, the Falcons scored all 20 of their points without a response from the Thunderbirds, who struggled to get anything going offensively in the second half. Filling in for Hillstead, Trent Call finished with two total touchdowns—including the game-winning rushing touchdown from three yards out. Colin Sheffield provided the momentum shift of the game for Skyridge with a 19 yard pick-six late in the third quarter. Skyridge improved to 5-0, giving Timpview (4-1) its first loss of the season.

Bingham defended home and handed American Fork its first loss of the season. The Miners had consistent offense all night, scoring a touchdown in every quarter. Binghams Dallen Martinez ran the ball into the end zone twice and found his teammates twice on touchdown passes.

Kanab made short work of North Summit, scoring the first 30 points of the game before the Braves tacked on a few scores in the last few minutes. Cowboys’ junior quarterback Griffen Bone threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

The Wildcats scored at least 13 points in every quarter of the game to see themselves to a comfortable victory over South Sevier Friday night. Emery Thorson scored three touchdowns on the ground for Richfield, while Cort Moon contributed a defensive touchdown with his 75-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats improved to 4-1 with the result.

“We were able to dominate the line of scrimmage against a well coached hard fighting Ram’s team. Our execution was on point offensively for the second week in a row and we were able to continue our work as a solid defense.”

— Richfield coach Ryan Shaddix

A three touchdown fourth quarter made the difference for the Darts in Friday nights game against the Alta Hawks, winning 28-16. Each teams defense played tough, causing a low 10-7 lead for Alta going into the fourth. Davis’s Jackson Stevens found Tyce Wilson and Tyson Elkins in the endzone in the fourth, contributing to the Darts win.

The Rams picked up their first win of the season in comfortable fashion. Parowan was dominant on both ends of the ball and it will hope the win builds momentum as it heads on the road to face North Summit next week.

Westlake completes a spectacular comeback after converting on a double overtime 2-PAT to win 43-42 and knock down previously the undefeated Mountain Ridge Sentinels. The Thunder seemed to be on the edge of a loss after going into the third quarter down 28-7. However, West Lake rode the momentum of a 21-0 fourth quarter to take the win in double overtime.

Emery senior quarterback had a phenomenal night with six passing touchdowns as the Spartans defeated Carbon in nonregion play. Stilson hit Creek Sharp for three of those scores and Matt Olsen for another two. Carbon senior quarterback Wyatt Faulk had two passing touchdowns and another on the ground.

A week removed from a 59-point loss to Lehi, the Grizzlies responded by dishing out a blow out of their own Friday night against the Beetdiggers. Kenny Banza and Nate Kitchen each finished with two rushing touchdowns to help Copper Hills claim its second win of the year.

Facing an out-of-state opponent in Highland High (Gilbert, AZ), the Knights sent it home with no points to show for their trip. Kaden Hodson hit Cole Christensen for a 35-yard touchdown and Ian Sanches kicked two field goals to help supplement what was an outstanding performance from Lone Peak’s defense.

South Summit stayed perfect on the season and claimed their second region win with a shutout against Ogden. Wildcats’ senior Caleby Thompson fueled the offense with all three offensive touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving. Senior Rockwell Millburn got the fourth one on a 45-yard interception return.

“Offense started slow but got things put together and played well. Our defensive secondary came through huge for us. Another good win for our boys.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf