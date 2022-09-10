Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
West Side extends winning streak to 35
West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35. It was looking pretty dicey for the Pirates early in the third quarter as the Eagles capitalized on two...
Herald-Journal
PHS volleyball gains momentum on road trips
The Lady Indians are starting to come together and show their potential as the season progresses. They swept Grace (25-19, 25-19) and then lost to Bear Lake (25-22, 25-22) in a road tri-match in Grace on Sep. 8. Preston was host to Thunder Ridge and Malad on Sep. 13 (score...
Herald-Journal
Injuries plague Lady Indians
Preston faced their first district opponent on Sep. 13 at home against Century (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, Sep. 15 they host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. and on Monday Sep. 19 they travel to Pocatello for a conference game with Pocatello at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians are down...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Potential reasons for optimism for Aggies
One potential advantage of the Aggies playing in Week 0 of the 2022 college football season was the opportunity to have two bye weeks. Whether that will work out in Utah State’s favor remains to be seen, but the first of two bye weeks clearly couldn’t have come at a better time. There’s no question the Aggies are reeling after back-to-back blowout losses against Alabama (55-0) and Weber State (35-7) — the second of which was their first setback against a FCS program in 22 years. Even USU’s home- and season-opening victory over UConn (31-20) was a bit on the shaky side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
School Sports
SMITHFIELD — It was a bit of a rocky start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Bobcats, especially in closely-contested matche…. Prep volleyball: Region play begins as Mustangs-Bobcats match halted. HYRUM – There is always a first for everything. Prep girls soccer: Mustangs beat...
Herald-Journal
Preston boys defeat Burley
The Indians soccer team finished the week with a 1-0 win over Burley after losing to Marsh Valley and Rigby earlier in the week. They faced Century on the road on Sep. 13 (score unavailable at press time) and were hoping to have their full team for the district contest. Friday Sep. 16, they host Rigby at 4:30 p.m. and will be out to avenge the earlier 1-3 loss.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Riverhawks escape Wolves; Skinner goes low again
With the Wolves nipping at the Riverhawks tail feathers, it came down to the last scorecards being turned in. Ridgeline’s Tyler Jackman and Green Canyon’s Carson Shakespear were the last golfers from their respective teams to make it to the clubhouse at the Logan River Golf Course Monday as Region 11 got together for another boys golf tournament.
Herald-Journal
Fans respond to USU head coach's criticisms following Aggie loss to Weber State
Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State’s 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies’ first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000. With the exception of a 100-yard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
40th LoToJa Classic in the books; Greg Roper honored
While it was the 40th year for the LoToJa Classic on Saturday, one local cyclist was honored for riding more than half of those. Greg Roper is the first member of the LoToJa 5000 club. The North Logan resident celebrated his silver anniversary on Saturday, being honored for starting and completing 25 LoToJa’s in a row.
Herald-Journal
Pearl P Lloyd
Pearl P Lloyd 4/5/1958 - 9/12/2022 Pearl Pentz Lloyd, 64, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born April 5, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in Morgan, Utah. She married Roger Wardell and they were later divorced. She moved to...
Herald-Journal
Felony charges considered in Ridgeline football 'bullying' incident
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August. All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary...
Herald-Journal
Thompson, Carlos Eugene
Carlos Eugene Thompson passed away September 8, 2022 in North Logan, Utah at the age of 91. He was born on December 9, 1931 in Clarkston, Utah and was the third child of Seymour Thompson and Mary Olive Peterson. Carlos spent his childhood living in Clarkston working on the family farm. In 1950, he accepted a call to serve as a missionary in the Western Canada Mission. Carlos also served in the Army, with a majority of his time being spent in Fort Knox, Kentucky and one summer on a ship unloading supplies near Point Barrow, Alaska. After his military service, he attended USU and there met and married Roma Nelson. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on December 21, 1957. In 1963, he started his own construction business that he ran until 2014 when he suffered a stroke and was forced to stop. Carlos was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years, such as member of the bishopric, High Council, and scouting. He would drive the scouts anywhere his 4-wheel drive truck would take them. Carlos is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roma and their four children; Paula (Kurt) Rowley of Syracuse, Utah; Lori Butterfield of Sandy, Utah; Craig (Kammy) Thompson of North Logan, Utah; and Brian (Erin) Thompson of Smithfield, Utah and 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilynn Brown and Kathy Behling. He was preceded in death by four of his siblings and two of their spouses: Keith (Charlene) Thompson, Jenna (Bill) McKinney, Elaine Greathouse and George Thompson and son-in-law, Tad Butterfield. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at his LDS church house, 325 Lauralin Drive, Logan on Saturday, September 17th. The viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 prior to the funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . Thank you to the staff at Maple Springs for caring for him during the covid pandemic and his last days. In lieu of flowers, please play a game of "OH! Hell" with your family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Crook, Gaines "Mark"
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Gaines "Mark" Crook on September 12, 2022, at the age of 74 in Smithfield, UT after fighting the hard fight against vascular dementia. Mark was born in Greenville, South Carolina to Gaines and Bettie Crook on September 6, 1948, as the oldest of 5 boys: David, Joel, Charlie, and Josh. He grew up around the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, where he graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines, serving from 1968-1972. He married the love of his life, Debbie, on December 8, 1973. Together they had four daughters: Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica. He spent much of his career as a computer calibration technician, could always be found tinkering with his computers and testing equipment, loved to engineer, and was a math and science wiz. He was an enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving his Wards for as long as he was able, and was sealed to his family in the Los Angeles Temple on October 6, 2006. He was an active leader in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Order of the Arrow, and a number of his daughters' Girl Scout troops for decades. A lifelong Scout himself, Mr. Fix-It, a true mountain man, there to help and guide any and all who asked, with his quiet observations. Mark is survived by two brothers David and Joel, his wife Debbie, daughters Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica, eleven grandchildren, and the legacy he left behind on the hundreds of youth he interacted with and inspired over the years. He is preceded in death by his father Gaines, mother Bettie, and brothers Charlie and Josh. The Crook family would like to give a very special thanks to the spectacular staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living who became a second family during his last year and a half, who made his and his family's lives so blessed. Mark's memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10AM at 940 Three Point Avenue Logan, Utah 84321. The interment service with Military Honors will follow after the memorial at Logan City Cemetery on 1000 N 1200 E Logan, Utah 83421. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Herald-Journal
Burns, MIchael Monroe
Michael Monroe Burns, of Paradise, Utah, passed away September 10, 2022, at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Benton Burns, Sr. and mother Donna Louise Bihary Burns. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carmell Jackson Burns (daughter of Stan and Dixie Jackson), daughter Kara (Christian), sons M. Blake (Brenda), and Braydon, grandchildren M. Sullivan, Alex, Alysse, brother Al (Laurie), nieces and nephews, and many friends he considered family. Mike loved hard, fished with joy, and cooked with a passion for sharing. He would arrive at gatherings with a pan heaped with his latest smoked meat masterpiece and a generous serving of dad jokes. He was an artist of many mediums. Mike's stonework signs can be seen around the valley including Sizzler, King Nature Park, and the welcome to North Logan sign. He was most proud of his Tooele Firefighters Museum rock. His family feels his influence in their own vocations, hobbies, life philosophies, and affinity for horrible puns. His example showed his children how to be tough, patient, kind, and loving. He made the best of situations which looked irretrievably bad. Everyone you meet knows Mike, and they'll tell you something he quietly did for them with a skill you didn't know he had. He had a marvelous sense of humor, and a knack for accents. His ready supply was always entertaining, but the one that dropped everyone to the floor in laughter was his chirping cricket impression. Mike's family felt loved and hope everyone felt his zest for life. Memorial services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, Utah. Viewing Friday, September 16th 6-8 pm. and Saturday, September 17th 10:00-10:45, with the funeral service 11 am. Services will be streamed via Zoom. Burial following the service, at the Paradise city cemetery. Donations for funeral expenses can be made at "Burns Family Funeral Expenses" through Gofundme.com Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by clicking the link under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Robbins, Helen (Hobbs)
Robbins Helen Hobbs Robbins 78 Dayton, Idaho passed away September 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Dayton Chapel, 825 N. Westside Hwy. Dayton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Fri. from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and prior to the funeral at the church from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Michelle (Herd) Ransom
Michelle (Herd) Ransom Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Michelle Herd Ransom, 67, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born June 17, 1955 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of six children born to Homer Christensen Herd and Dorothy Hunsaker Herd. Michelle grew up in Preston, Idaho...
Herald-Journal
USU students bring mobile, pop-up thrifting to Cache Valley, Utah cities
For Utah State University students Ellie Cram and Logan James, shopping for thrifted and vintage clothing is uniquely exciting. “It’s so fun,” Cram said, likening it to game or a challenge. “(You’re) trying to find that one piece. … You go thrifting with your friends and you’re trying to, like, get the good stuff before they get it.”
Herald-Journal
Iris Lee H Wood
Iris Lee H Wood 11/21/1931 - 9/8/2022 Fielding- Iris Lee H. Wood passed away on September 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Utah on November 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.
Herald-Journal
Floyd, Edward Dale
Edward Dale Floyd of Nibley Utah passed peacefully shortly after noon on September 8th, 2022. Dale was born April 24th, 1950, to Willie Ophas Floyd and Eva Ann Taylor. He was raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in central Florida. Dale moved to Cache Valley in the summer of 1967 and graduated from Sky View High in 1968. Dale played the Trombone and Sousaphone in Sky View marching band, along with the guitar, piano, and harmonica in a local quartet band. Dale joined the Navy in 1969, he served as an aircraft mechanic during 4 years of active duty, stationed in Kingsville, Texas, where he met his wife, Carolyn Floyd. They married in the fall of 1970 and started a family in the summer of 1971. Dale completed his Naval service in 1973 and settled in Cache Valley. Dale was many things to this world, a mechanic, a carpenter, a welder, and a fabricator. He was known for his ability to fix things. Dale spent his career in the Maintenance Field for companies throughout the valley but was best known in agriculture machinery, maintenance, and repair. He was a blessing to the farmers of Cache Valley and would work tirelessly to keep the farm equipment working. Dale's best attribute was father, he was a comforting shoulder, a sounding board for an idea, and a phone call away when something broke down. He was always loving and kind, a great role model of patience, virtue, and love. He was a friend, cousin, son, and a brother. Along with a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a great grandfather. Dad is survived by his eternal companion, our mother, Carolyn, his five children and their spouses: Glenn and Denice Floyd, Mark and Kristen Floyd, Janet and Greg Hudson, Kevin and Cathryn Floyd, and Eric and Meghann Floyd, his sixteen grandchildren, his two great granddaughters, an older brother Lafaun Floyd, and the yet to be born of his line. Dad's legacy will live on in those of his family, his friends, and the loved ones he has touched throughout his exemplary life. Our Dad - a giant among men, will be greatly missed, always remembered, and never forgotten. Funeral service details may be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Herald-Journal
Reese, Gordon "Wayne"
Wayne, 75, passed peacefully in his home on September 9, 2022. Wayne was born at home on December 11, 1946 in Layton, Utah to Gordon Wayne Reese and Delpha Lemmon Reese. He married his sweetheart, Betty "Diane" Jackson Reese on June 12, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple. All funeral services will be held in the Greystone Chapel Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 480 N 100 W in Hyde Park, Utah. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, September 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday, September 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 am. The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 15 at 12:00 pm. Interment will be held immediately following the services on Thursday, at the Hyde Park Cemetery. The services may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82396990780 A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Comments / 0