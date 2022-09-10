Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City ranks near the top of beauty-obsessed cities
SALT LAKE CITY — From hair salons to spas and medical beauty treatments, Salt Lake City ranks No. 2 on the list of beauty-obsessed cities. The StyleSeat beauty blog collected Google business listing data for its study. Based on the number of beauty-business listings and ratings, Salt Lake City came No. 2 just after Portland, OR.
ksl.com
What's next for the proposed tiny home village on Salt Lake City's west side?
SALT LAKE CITY — The proposed tiny home village to house Salt Lake City's chronically homeless is nearing its final steps — but the Salt Lake City Council isn't quite ready to roll out the welcome mat. As Salt Lake City continues to struggle with homelessness, the proposed...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
ksl.com
Hispanic Heritage Month starts Thursday. Here's how to celebrate in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — There's no shortage of things to do in Utah during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Thursday to Oct. 15. The month has been observed at a national level since 1988 when activists successfully petitioned President Ronald Reagan to expand Hispanic Heritage Week, which had been recognized since 1968. Gov. Spencer Cox signed a proclamation last year recognizing it in Utah.
Great Salt Lake a sovereign entity 'worthy of legal rights,' group says
An environmental group is pushing for the Great Salt Lake to be treated like a sovereign entity worthy of its own legal rights.
Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City opposes gondola project
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging its members to oppose a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, arguing that the proposed project would harm the environment
ksl.com
More 'free fare' days, traffic calming, better drought response among Salt Lake City's next goals
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city began its 2023 fiscal year back in July, but Salt Lake City departments are already thinking about the types of laws and spending that they would like to see in the near future. Members of the Salt Lake City Council were briefed...
Gephardt Daily
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
eastidahonews.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A’s 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake...
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
Best Park City hikes for fall leaves
PARK CITY, Utah – Grab your pumpkin spice latte, hiking boots, sweaters, and Insta-filters and get out there with some of the best hiking views for fall leaves Utah has […]
Where did Utah universities land in best college rankings?
Just like the latest college football polls, Utah schools are well represented in the latest rankings of the best universities and colleges in the U.S.
Case dismissed against 'Real Housewives of SLC' star
Criminal charges have been dropped against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby. In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office dropped
violetskyadventures.com
Amazing Burgers and Great Brews at Fat Jack’s Tap House
Grab a seat at Fat Jack’s Tap House and Burger Emporium for a delicious meal in downtown Salt Lake City. The menu features a unique variety of handcrafted burgers and locally sourced brews. Fat Jack’s Tap House serves 100% all natural beef in the burgers. The one shown in...
nypressnews.com
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Deseret News. A suspected fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, a company accused by the Department of Justice of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million from 2014 to 2019.
upr.org
Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures
All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13
PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
utahrealtygroup.com
2333 E Catalina Dr S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121
PRIME location near mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon with a beautiful mountain view in a quiet neighborhood. Split level home with an open, spacious main floor, vaulted ceilings, large living space, dining room and open entryway. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 3/4 baths, sitting room, artificial garden feature in main bath. Basement has 2 bedrooms, spacious family room, fireplace, a walkout basement into private backyard with patio. Remodeled basement with storage room. Originally in Parade of Homes. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
