Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City ranks near the top of beauty-obsessed cities

SALT LAKE CITY — From hair salons to spas and medical beauty treatments, Salt Lake City ranks No. 2 on the list of beauty-obsessed cities. The StyleSeat beauty blog collected Google business listing data for its study. Based on the number of beauty-business listings and ratings, Salt Lake City came No. 2 just after Portland, OR.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Thursday. Here's how to celebrate in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — There's no shortage of things to do in Utah during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Thursday to Oct. 15. The month has been observed at a national level since 1988 when activists successfully petitioned President Ronald Reagan to expand Hispanic Heritage Week, which had been recognized since 1968. Gov. Spencer Cox signed a proclamation last year recognizing it in Utah.
UTAH STATE
violetskyadventures.com

Amazing Burgers and Great Brews at Fat Jack’s Tap House

Grab a seat at Fat Jack’s Tap House and Burger Emporium for a delicious meal in downtown Salt Lake City. The menu features a unique variety of handcrafted burgers and locally sourced brews. Fat Jack’s Tap House serves 100% all natural beef in the burgers. The one shown in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nypressnews.com

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Deseret News. A suspected fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, a company accused by the Department of Justice of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million from 2014 to 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures

All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
PROVO, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

2333 E Catalina Dr S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121

PRIME location near mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon with a beautiful mountain view in a quiet neighborhood. Split level home with an open, spacious main floor, vaulted ceilings, large living space, dining room and open entryway. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 3/4 baths, sitting room, artificial garden feature in main bath. Basement has 2 bedrooms, spacious family room, fireplace, a walkout basement into private backyard with patio. Remodeled basement with storage room. Originally in Parade of Homes. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

