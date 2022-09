FIntegrate, a data-driven analytics company focused on portfolio tracking, collections and revenue recovery and transaction dispute management software for the financial industry, announced that Alabama Central Credit Union has integrated its platform, FusionCRS™ collection and recovery software to better manage deliquencies, charge off’s and loan loss reserves and mitigate risk, while respecting and retaining members who may need guidance and support in their financial lives.

