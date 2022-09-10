Maryland HS football week 2 scores & highlights
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 2 of high school football action all over Maryland, with plenty of matchups and surprising scores.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Quince Orchard at Paint Branch
The defending state champs were on the road for a test against Paint Branch, however, it wasn’t a competitive game at all. Quince Orchard showed off their dominance once again, as they took down the Panthers
Laurel at Bowie
The Bulldogs came in looking to start 2-0 on the season, and they did just that. A tough, gritty performance for Bowie against Laurel, as it came down to a defensive turnover to seal the win for the Bulldogs 14-9.
Einstein at Blair
The Blazers came to play Friday night against the Titans. Two weeks through the 2022 season, and Blair is 2-0, as they defeated Einstein 34-6.
Northwestern at Wise
The Pumas are on a revenge tour, and are looking like state title contenders early into the season. On Friday night, they shut out Northwestern 57-0, and are now 2-0 on the season.
Urbana at Sherwood
The Hawks came out and smacked around the Warriors. Urbana is slowly creeping their way towards a contender this year, and Friday's performance will tell you why, as they defeated Sherwood 40-3.
