ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Maryland HS football week 2 scores & highlights

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYTzS_0hpe3nDe00

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 2 of high school football action all over Maryland, with plenty of matchups and surprising scores.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Quince Orchard at Paint Branch

The defending state champs were on the road for a test against Paint Branch, however, it wasn’t a competitive game at all. Quince Orchard showed off their dominance once again, as they took down the Panthers

Laurel at Bowie

The Bulldogs came in looking to start 2-0 on the season, and they did just that. A tough, gritty performance for Bowie against Laurel, as it came down to a defensive turnover to seal the win for the Bulldogs 14-9.

Einstein at Blair

The Blazers came to play Friday night against the Titans. Two weeks through the 2022 season, and Blair is 2-0, as they defeated Einstein 34-6.

Northwestern at Wise

The Pumas are on a revenge tour, and are looking like state title contenders early into the season. On Friday night, they shut out Northwestern 57-0, and are now 2-0 on the season.

Urbana at Sherwood

The Hawks came out and smacked around the Warriors. Urbana is slowly creeping their way towards a contender this year, and Friday’s performance will tell you why, as they defeated Sherwood 40-3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
DC News Now

Former Trump White House lawyer says chance of him being indicted ‘very high’

A former Trump White House lawyer says he thinks there is a “very high” chance that former President Trump will face an indictment. Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News’s “The Takeout” podcast that he believes the former president is likely to face legal consequences for actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
DC News Now

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News over the […]
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
DC News Now

Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
DC News Now

One dead after Temple Hills shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

American Eagles field hockey continues to find success

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The 22nd ranked American Eagles field hockey team continues to excel under head coach Steve Jennings. In his 24th year at American, Jennings has helped lead this team to 12 conference titles. He’s won 10 coach of the year awards in the Patriot league and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. But […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Washington Dc#Titans#American Football#Highschoolsports#Paint Branch#Sherwood The Hawks#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
DC News Now

Missing sisters could be in D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been over 900 days since John Rex has seen his two young daughters. He’s not given up hope he will see them again. “My number one priority right now… is finding my children,” said Rex. He hopes a new aged-enhanced picture from the National Center for Missing & Exploited […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Physical, run-first Tigers will test new Penn State defense

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — If Purdue’s air attack tested Penn State’s “no fly zone,” Auburn will be a fist to the face. Will Many Diaz’s new defense flinch, or fight? In last season’s 28-20 win over Auburn, the Tigers attempted 39 passes, just five fewer than Auburn has attempted this season. With Bo Nix […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy