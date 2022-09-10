ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

Pen City Current

Lady Hounds lose 3 of 4 to Grayhounds

FORT MADISON - Kelly Knustrom thinks her Fort Madison High School volleyball team is still working through the mental part of the game. “Physically,” the Bloodhounds’ coach said, “I think we can do it. I think mentally they just let down.”. That was the case in Tuesday’s...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Glenda R. Ferguson-Moeller

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West...
WEST POINT, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

09/12/22 – 10:17 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jakob Lewis Corral, 19, of Fort Madison, in the 2900 block of Avenue H, on a warrant for assault. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/12/22 – 10:27 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
FORT MADISON, IA
City
Donnellson, IA
City
Albia, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Williamsburg, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa

An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
LEE COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Iowa Man on Driving Trio in Mercer County Monday

Troopers report the arrest of an Iowa man late Monday in Mercer County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Tyler A. Snelson on preliminary charges of speeding (90 in a 60), felony driving while revoked or suspended, and not having valid insurance.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Person
Justin Keller
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey

Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
MILAN, MO
ktvo.com

Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
WHAT CHEER, IA
#Hawks#American Football
Pen City Current

Amtrak route through FM to start up Friday morning

FORT MADISON - It all amounted to much ado about nothing, but it could've been just a bunch of much. Poor grammar aside, the pending rail workers strike that was looming Friday morning has tentatively been averted, according to an Amtrak spokesperson Thursday morning. The Amtrak officials said the passenger...
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
CRESTON, IA

