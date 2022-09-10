Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds lose 3 of 4 to Grayhounds
FORT MADISON - Kelly Knustrom thinks her Fort Madison High School volleyball team is still working through the mental part of the game. “Physically,” the Bloodhounds’ coach said, “I think we can do it. I think mentally they just let down.”. That was the case in Tuesday’s...
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Glenda R. Ferguson-Moeller
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
09/12/22 – 10:17 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jakob Lewis Corral, 19, of Fort Madison, in the 2900 block of Avenue H, on a warrant for assault. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/12/22 – 10:27 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Tiffany Danielle (Mershon) Bangel, 38, Mt. Pleasant
Tiffany Danielle (Mershon) Bangel, 38, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, formerly of LaHarpe, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Tiffany was born January 5, 1984 in Macomb, Illinois, the daughter of Mike and Brenda (DeJaynes) Mershon. On October 30, 2009 she married Bill Bangel in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
tspr.org
Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa
An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Iowa Man on Driving Trio in Mercer County Monday
Troopers report the arrest of an Iowa man late Monday in Mercer County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Tyler A. Snelson on preliminary charges of speeding (90 in a 60), felony driving while revoked or suspended, and not having valid insurance.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
ktvo.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Pen City Current
Amtrak route through FM to start up Friday morning
FORT MADISON - It all amounted to much ado about nothing, but it could've been just a bunch of much. Poor grammar aside, the pending rail workers strike that was looming Friday morning has tentatively been averted, according to an Amtrak spokesperson Thursday morning. The Amtrak officials said the passenger...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
ourquadcities.com
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
Morning fire damages east side Des Moines home, no injuries reported
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Monday morning on a report of a house fire. The call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. […]
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
