ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 9, 2022: Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding rains and strong winds

By Megan Parry
San Diego Channel
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Long-awaited drop in temperatures and humidity

After a stormy day that led to flash flooding in our mountains, things are starting off calmer across the county. Tropical Storm Kay continues to have a small influence over San Diego in terms of clouds, humidity and light showers but by Wednesday, we'll see a drop off of its effects. We may have a shower or two in our mountains that could produce heavy rain at times, but the chances are slim.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022: A cloudy and muggy start to the week

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Kay will continue to bring us isolated showers, clouds and high humidity levels as we start a new week. Most of the county was blanketed with clouds this morning that assisted in a warm start in the 70s with oppressive humidity. We've had a few hundredths of an inch of rain drop west of the mountains overnight, but activity remains light and sporadic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Poway, CA
City
Jamul, CA
City
Ramona, CA
City
Escondido, CA
City
Borrego Springs, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
San Diego Channel

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – September kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, and there is plenty of celebrations San Diegans are invited to attend. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 every year, commemorating the histories and contributions of Hispanic cultures. In 1968, Americans began observing the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego Wave FC announces sell-out crowd for 1st game at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Wave are ready to show out for a sell-out crowd at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 17. The newest National Women's Soccer League club anticipates it will shatter the league's attendance record when it plays the Angel City FC for its inaugural game in the brand new stadium.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy