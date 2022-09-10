San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 9, 2022: Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding rains and strong winds

Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 14, 2022: Feeling more comfortable in San Diego
Drastically cooler than the record heat we felt last week with temperatures trending near to nearly 15 degrees below average across the county. As humidity levels continue to drop into the weekend it is going to be feeling a lot more comfortable. A trough brewing off the coast of British...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022: Cool and less muggy through weekend
We'll be drastically cooler than the record heat we felt last week with temperatures trending up to 10 degrees below average across the county. Humidity levels will continue to drop into the weekend so it is going to be feeling a lot more comfortable, getting back to that perfect weather we're used to here in America's Finest City.
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Long-awaited drop in temperatures and humidity
After a stormy day that led to flash flooding in our mountains, things are starting off calmer across the county. Tropical Storm Kay continues to have a small influence over San Diego in terms of clouds, humidity and light showers but by Wednesday, we'll see a drop off of its effects. We may have a shower or two in our mountains that could produce heavy rain at times, but the chances are slim.
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022: A cloudy and muggy start to the week
Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Kay will continue to bring us isolated showers, clouds and high humidity levels as we start a new week. Most of the county was blanketed with clouds this morning that assisted in a warm start in the 70s with oppressive humidity. We've had a few hundredths of an inch of rain drop west of the mountains overnight, but activity remains light and sporadic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Channel
A boil water order was issued in May. Months later, Butterfield Ranch residents still don't have clean water.
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — People who live in a small East County community have been fighting for clean water for months. Butterfield Ranch is about 80 miles outside of San Diego. Many of the people who live there haven’t had it easy. “Life [is] difficult sometimes,” said resident...
San Diego Channel
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – September kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, and there is plenty of celebrations San Diegans are invited to attend. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 every year, commemorating the histories and contributions of Hispanic cultures. In 1968, Americans began observing the...
San Diego Channel
San Diego Wave FC announces sell-out crowd for 1st game at Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Wave are ready to show out for a sell-out crowd at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 17. The newest National Women's Soccer League club anticipates it will shatter the league's attendance record when it plays the Angel City FC for its inaugural game in the brand new stadium.
San Diego Channel
Carmel Valley teenager raises money for art supplies for homeless children
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A Carmel Valley teenager is hoping to spread joy one paintbrush at a time. Kate Lee says drawing is a source of inspiration and a way to relieve stress. "I think art has become this really great emotional and mental outlet for me which is...
Comments / 0