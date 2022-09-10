ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippi’s plan to build EV chargers along highways approved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

New Texts show Gov. Bryant's involvement in welfare scandal

JACKSON - New texts filed just this week, in the Mississippi welfare fraud case, and reported by Mississippi Today show former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant got actively involved in the spending of millions of dollars on a volleyball stadium, from money that was supposed to go to the poor. Governor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Entergy Mississippi pledges $3.2M to help customers with high bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi announced a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high bills brought on primarily by high natural gas prices. While the effort will apply to all residential customers, it will focus mainly on helping those with low to moderate incomes. “We not only want to alert our customers ahead […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Michigan Advance

‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car

A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
tn.gov

Mississippi Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – A woman in Southaven, Mississippi is charged in Memphis, Tennessee with TennCare fraud in connection with continuing to use TennCare benefits after moving out of state. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers today announced the arrest of 25-year-old Candis Lavender. Investigators say...
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
JACKSON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 296 cities and towns in Mississippi. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $67,252 over the last 12 months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

45 Years Ago, Ole Miss Shocked the College Football World

Forty-five years ago this week, Ole Miss shocked the college football world by upsetting perennial national power Notre Dame 20-13 at Memorial Stadium in Jackson. And a player from Pascagoula was at the epicenter of the big win for the Rebels. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 1977, Chuck Commiskey wore the...
OXFORD, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man

The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue

Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
JACKSON, MS

