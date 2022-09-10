Read full article on original website
Related
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
Mississippi’s plan to build EV chargers along highways approved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network […]
deltanews.tv
New Texts show Gov. Bryant's involvement in welfare scandal
JACKSON - New texts filed just this week, in the Mississippi welfare fraud case, and reported by Mississippi Today show former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant got actively involved in the spending of millions of dollars on a volleyball stadium, from money that was supposed to go to the poor. Governor...
wcbi.com
Mississippi House of Reps. candidate spoke to Lowndes Co. Republican Women
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the candidates for a special election in the Mississippi House of Representatives lays out his campaign today. David Chism spoke to a gathering of the Lowndes County Republican Women. Chism is running for the District 37 seat left vacant after the death...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Entergy Mississippi pledges $3.2M to help customers with high bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi announced a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high bills brought on primarily by high natural gas prices. While the effort will apply to all residential customers, it will focus mainly on helping those with low to moderate incomes. “We not only want to alert our customers ahead […]
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
WLBT
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
tn.gov
Mississippi Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
NASHVILLE – A woman in Southaven, Mississippi is charged in Memphis, Tennessee with TennCare fraud in connection with continuing to use TennCare benefits after moving out of state. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers today announced the arrest of 25-year-old Candis Lavender. Investigators say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department, resigned....
WLBT
EXCLUSIVE: Hinds DA threatened man with gun, unredacted report alleges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An incident report claims Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens threatened a man with a gun and alleges a love triangle could have led to the confrontation, though law enforcement redacted some of these details from the public. Joshua Towns told Capitol Police officers that Owens...
Washington Examiner
Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
magnoliastatelive.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 296 cities and towns in Mississippi. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $67,252 over the last 12 months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourmshome.com
45 Years Ago, Ole Miss Shocked the College Football World
Forty-five years ago this week, Ole Miss shocked the college football world by upsetting perennial national power Notre Dame 20-13 at Memorial Stadium in Jackson. And a player from Pascagoula was at the epicenter of the big win for the Rebels. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 1977, Chuck Commiskey wore the...
prentissheadlight.com
Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man
The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
Comments / 0