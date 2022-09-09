ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

H.S. Football: Hazleton Area rolls past North Pocono in battle of unbeatens

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
 4 days ago

HAZLETON — Hazleton Area did what it does best, throwing for four touchdown passes Friday night.

The Cougars also did what their opponent often does best, beating up North Pocono between the tackles on the way to a 242-35 advantage on the ground.

And, when that was not enough, Hazleton Area improvised.

Quarterback Tyler Wolfe was forced to sit one play on fourth-and-14 because his helmet came off.

No problem. Halfback Matthew Buchman took the direct snap and turned a play that appeared to be headed nowhere into an 18-yard touchdown that was the most devastating of the eight Hazleton Area scored on the way to a 54-7 obliteration of visiting North Pocono in a non-conference football game.

The game was the only one in District 2 this weekend to match two teams off to a 2-0 start.

Hazleton Area turned it into a mismatch, outgaining North Pocono 473-113.

Wolfe threw three touchdown passes to Ryan Matyas, Matthew Cusatis scored twice from behind 70 yards and Buchman led the ground advantage by running for 167 yards.

Hazleton Area led 28-7 at the half, then held the ball for nearly seven minutes to begin the second half.

Buchman made sure the drive did more than take time off the clock. He appeared pinned in as he hit the left side, but hesitated, worked his way back across the field and picked up the blocks needed for the touchdown.

“I ran and I saw, ‘uh-oh, there’s nothing open on this side, they’re all crashing,’” Buchman said. “I happened to look back and I could see Connor Shamany making an excellent block on the corner to kick the corner inside.

“It was fourth-and-14, so I knew I had to try for some kind of miracle. I ended up cutting it back and he gave me a phenomenal block.”

The score capped a 14-play drive in which the Cougars converted fourth-and-1, third-and-7, third-and-9 and the fourth-and-14.

They did not always have to work that hard for their scores.

Hazleton Area pinned North Pocono from the start. The first nine Trojans plays resulted in 1 yard, no gain or a loss of a yard and the Cougars controlled the kicking game to get field position.

The first two scoring drives lasted just three plays each, covering 23 and 56 yards.

North Pocono hit a fourth-down pass for its only score to get within 15-7 after one quarter.

Hazleton Area made it four straight scoring possessions, driving 59 yards, then going 71 yards in one play when Cusatis turned the corner on a shovel pass and went all the way untouched.

“My team made big blocks for me,” Cusatis said. “I just used my vision, got through there and took that crease.”

The Cougars scored the first four times they touched the ball in the second half with the offense producing three scores and Cusatis taking a punt 74 yards for the other.

