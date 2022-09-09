ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Local roundup: Wyoming Seminary girls tennis edges Bethlehem Liberty

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Wyoming Seminary girls tennis swept doubles competition to score a big non-conference win on Friday, edging Bethlehem Liberty 3-2.

Anastasia Martinez and Maya Rosenthal earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles while Jophie Li and Lisa Martens prevailed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

The Blue Knights also scored a win at third singles as Victoria Martinez picked up a 6-2, 6-1 decision.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Seminary 0

Hailey Kline scored on a penalty kick in the first half for the Black Knights and Erica Moyer added an insurance goal in the second off an assist from Marissa Brdaric.

Amanda McGurk and Jessie Meehan split time in goal for the shutout. Cassidy Skoranski finished with nine saves for the Blue Knights.

Pittston Area 5, Tunkhannock 2

Up 2-1 at halftime, Olivia Rucco scored what proved to be the game winner seven minutes into the second half for the Patriots.

Aria Messner finished with a pair of goals for Pittston Area while Kayla Rodzinak and Milania Serino each added one.

Anna Williams and Paige Adams scored for the Tigers.

Holy Redeemer 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Isabella Granteed recorded a hat trick to power the Royals to a road win.

Avery Chepolis, Jenessa Ferro and Morgan Crake had a goal apiece for Redeemer, which held a 31-4 edge in shots. Amira Pirrone had two saves in the shutout.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Marywood 2, King’s 1

It took two scoreless overtimes and nine rounds of a penalty stroke shootout before the Pacers were able to edge the Monarchs.

Sarah Zaleppa scored for King’s in the second half to force overtime after Marywood had taken the lead in the final seconds of the first half.

In the shootout, Zaleppa scored to open things up and was matched by a conversion by Marywood. From there, King’s goalie Ellie Glatz made seven straight stops before the Pacers scored the winner.

An autopsy performed Monday morning determined that the death of a 12-year-old boy in Plymouth over the weekend was an accidental drowning. A release issued by Interim Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs on Monday provided details into the fatal accident, which...
'19 Days in March' recounts traumatic days as COVID-19 descended. For many of us, the events of March and April 2020 were pivotal. For some, they were unforgettable. For others, they were too painful to remember. For one local family,...
After a presentation showing damage from leaks, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to earmark $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. The additional allocation is needed to cover a $1.5 million project that will address the...
