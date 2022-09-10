Read full article on original website
Butte’s Football Tradition Started in the Dirt
Butte’s successful football tradition was born in the dirt of the grade school fields from where it was mined to be polished at Clark Park, then displayed at Naranche Stadium, testified two men who knew and who know. Jack Saunders and Bob Williams both lettered in football for Butte...
Legion Baseball to Hold Fundraiser
The Butte American Legion baseball program will hold a Bingo fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, October 8th. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door. A $25 Bingo pack includes 10 games with three cards per game and 10 tickets for drawings. Extra game cares (10 games with three cards) are $5. Ten extra drawing tickets will be available for $5.
2023 Class AA-B State track meet will be in Butte
The Montana High School Association Executive Board meeting on September 12th approved moving the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field meet from Gallatin High School in Bozeman to Bulldog memorial Stadium in Butte. The dates will remain May 26-27. The change was made because the Board and MHSA staff...
