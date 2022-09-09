Dorothy Ann Rushton Jenkins, 85, of Iona, passed away September 8, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Dorothy was born January 26, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the first of five children born to James Ritchie Rushton and Armenia Tolman Rushton. She was a beautiful little girl with curly brown locks, eyes of wonder and an infectious and mischievous laugh. She grew up to be a young woman of great beauty combined with determination, high principles and elegant poise. At the young age of 16, she met her future husband, a strikingly handsome, kind, and sincere young man from Ucon, William Kent Jenkins. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple, and from their love was born seven children.

IONA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO