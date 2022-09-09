Read full article on original website
Corey Nile Poole
Corey Nile Poole, age 67 of Rigby, Idaho, formerly of Menan, Idaho, died September 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1955, in Idaho Falls Idaho, the sixth child to Leslie Wayne Poole and Thurza Cherry Poole. He grew up working on the family farm and chasing around with his many siblings.
Vernon Carlson
Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II.
John Lynn Erickson
John Lynn Erickson, 81, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and cowboy passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home with family after several years of health challenges. John was born January 2, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Neal Erickson and Veda Mabel Green Erickson. John went to school at Lewisville Elementary, Midway Junior High, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1959.
Brett Potter
Brett Wayne Potter, 56, was born March 17, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Wayne Douglas Potter and Pamela Mae Murdock Tomita. Brett died September 4, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Brett’s home was in Idaho Falls, ID but he moved to Snoqualmie, WA in...
Brian Simmons
Brian Douglas Simmons was born October 13, 1983, to Hal and Cheryl Simmons in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Brian was the youngest of five children. He grew up attending school at Falls Valley Elementary, Sandcreek Middle School, and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2002. He also took some college courses from ISU for a period of time.
Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls man shares his love of traditional shaving with customers
IDAHO FALLS – For Matt Darrington, wet shaving is one of life’s simple luxuries, and the practice of keeping a well-groomed beard is an important part of his daily routine. “I am a man of modest means, so I can’t afford luxury vacations and luxury vehicles, but I...
Dorothy Jenkins
Dorothy Ann Rushton Jenkins, 85, of Iona, passed away September 8, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Dorothy was born January 26, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the first of five children born to James Ritchie Rushton and Armenia Tolman Rushton. She was a beautiful little girl with curly brown locks, eyes of wonder and an infectious and mischievous laugh. She grew up to be a young woman of great beauty combined with determination, high principles and elegant poise. At the young age of 16, she met her future husband, a strikingly handsome, kind, and sincere young man from Ucon, William Kent Jenkins. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple, and from their love was born seven children.
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
Everett Alois Mueller
Everett Alois Mueller was born September 17, 1933 to Albert and Coletta Mueller in Pocatello, Idaho. He had 5 older siblings; Charles Mueller, Phil Mueller, Evelyn Strupp, Blanche Buck, and Lola Anderson Ayers. They were a big influence in his life; playing sports, working hard, and having fun together. He helped his family with the family butcher shop in Rigby, and there was given the nickname, ‘Butch’; which he was known by for most of his life. He was a devoted son and brother; helping his mother for many years.
Shock wave therapy helps local woman dance again
I could not believe it,” said Shannon Ansley, 65, an environmental scientist from Pocatello. “I thought it would be a long time before I danced again, given the pain I had in my foot and last year’s knee replacement surgery. But we danced for quite some time at the wedding. It was wonderful!”
Local jazz group becoming a popular draw for music lovers
IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve been out and about in Idaho Falls recently, there’s a good chance you’ve heard The Dewdroppers. The group has become a popular draw in the local music scene and is constantly gaining new fans. The word has spread, and now the band is also playing gigs in surrounding states like Utah and Montana.
Why eastern Idaho’s lodging tax revenue increased this year and how it will be used
REXBURG – Eastern Idaho draws tourists from across the globe every year and in 2022, businesses are benefitting in a big way. The Idaho Travel Council awards an annual grant to regions across the state, which is funded through a 2% tax on sales at hotels, motels, vacation rentals and private campground accommodations. During the last fiscal year, the eastern Idaho region — which includes Bonneville, Fremont, Teton, Madison, Jefferson and Clark counties — earned $3,738,747.
More rural districts transition to a four-day week in hopes of attracting teachers
It’s no secret that rural school districts have an especially hard time finding teachers. In the Aberdeen School District, one teacher opening has been advertised for three years without a single application coming in. The district did fill four other teaching positions this year, but none of those new...
Rexburg to host Napoleon Dynamite event Saturday
REXBURG — A lot of east Idahoans have seen the offbeat, Idaho-based film “Napoleon Dynamite” many times, but the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department wants to share it in a new and different way this weekend. “Extended Play Cinema: Napoleon Dynamite” happens this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30...
Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party
IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day
SHELLEY — People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a “spudtacular” day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state’s pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato harvest season every year with a parade, free baked potatoes, entertainment, food vendors and a tug-of-war over a pit of mashed potatoes. Admission to the main events is free.
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
Local school honors first responders with ceremony and ‘Heroes Lunch’
IDAHO FALLS — A local Catholic school honored first responders with a free lunch on Monday and thanked them for all they do to help keep the community safe. The school invited local law enforcement, firefighters and veterans for a ceremony and lunch. “We raised the flag and sang...
Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door
POCATELLO — A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 23 by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn, according to court records.
