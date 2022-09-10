ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football scores from the Four States Area

By Tichina Coleman
Missouri Scores:

Joplin 29 Ozark 22

Carthage 21 Nixa 22

Webb City 35 Republic 14

Lamar 49 Monett 0

Neosho 55 Carl Junction 29

Seneca 42 Cassville 7

Nevada 68 East Newton 0 (Thursday)

McDonald County 21 Logan-Rogersville 14

Mt. Vernon 24 Aurora 7

Diamond 22 Russellville 34

Sarcoxie 28 Pierce City 20

Miller 54 Agape 18

Jasper 20 Lockwood 62

Liberal 46 Osceola 0

College Heights 78 Greenfield 40 (First Ever Win for College Heights)

Kansas Scores:

Galena 22 Quapaw (OK) 29

Columbus 47 Afton (OK) 7

Girard 38 St. Mary’s Colgan 12

Frontenac 29 Riverton 20

Pittsburg 13 Chanute 28

Fort Scott 8 Butler (MO) 30

Parsons 39 Labette County 28

Coffeyville 32 Winfield 27

Independence 35 Mulvane 25

Southeast 42 Jayhawk-Linn 0

Oklahoma Scores:

Baxter Springs 51 Uniontown 27

Miami 34 Inola 7

Jay 6 Grove 49

Commerce 28 Oklahoma Union 0

Wyandotte 0 Caney Valley 38

