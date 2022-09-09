ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

By Times staff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481oae_0hpdzVg800
Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava unleashes a pass from the pocket against Gardena Serra on Friday night. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A look at how The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. La Mirada, 35-0 | vs. Mililani (Hawaii) (at St. John Bosco), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic, 49-0 | vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Sept. 17

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) def. JSerra, 41-0 | at Temecula Valley, Friday

4. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0) def. Leuzinger, 34-24 |vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0) def. Denver (Colo.) Mullen, 63-6 | at Los Alamitos, Thursday

6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. Sierra Canyon, 41-6 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday

7. CHAMINADE (4-0) def. Crespi, 59-7 | at Loyola, Friday

8. WARREN (2-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 16-13 |vs. Culver City, Friday

9. EDISON (4-0) def. Palos Verdes, 35-7 (Thursday) | at San Clemente, Friday

10. NORCO (2-1) def. Corona, 83-0 (Thursday)| at Citrus Valley, Friday;

11. LOS ALAMITOS (2-2) def. Servite, 47-14 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday

12. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) lost to San Clemente, 23-6 | vs. San Juan Hills (at Newport Harbor), Thursday

13. JSERRA (2-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 41-0| vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) def. Damien, 26-20 |vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (at Orange Coast College), Friday

15. INGLEWOOD (4-0) def. Adelanto, 50-0 | vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Sept. 17

16. SIMI VALLEY (3-1) lost to Saugus, 16-14 (Thursday) | vs. Yorba Linda, Friday

17. BISHOP AMAT (2-1) idle | at Leuzinger, Friday

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-1) def. Valencia, 21-14 | at JSerra, Friday

19. YORBA LINDA (4-0) def. San Juan Hills, 39-0 |at Simi Valley, Friday

20. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) def. Warren, 16-13 |at Oaks Christian, Friday

21. CYPRESS (3-0) idle | at Katella, Thursday

22. AYALA (4-0) def. Monrovia, 41-0 |at Chino Hills, Friday

23. APPLE VALLEY (3-1) def. Victor Valley, 48-6 | vs. Silverado, Friday

24. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-1) def. San Marcos, 46-7 |at Dos Pueblos, Friday

25. BISHOP DIEGO (3-0) vs. Fresno Central (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday | at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Friday

