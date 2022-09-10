Read full article on original website
Post Register
Changes are coming to the concession stands at Albertsons Stadium
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — How about a little BBQ with some Bronco football?. Boise State athletics on Tuesday announced some changes coming to Albertsons stadium for home football games this season. The stadium will introduce grab-and-go, market-style options along with beverage options at its new Locals Corner. "The new...
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Post Register
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Post Register
Boise Mayor continues efforts to bring back passenger rail line to Salt Lake City
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Boise is working to make a passenger rail line from the Treasure Valley to Salt Lake City a reality again. The old pioneer line from Salt Lake through Boise was discontinued back in 1997. Right now, there is no Amtrak service in...
Post Register
BSU student veteran loses nearly everything in apartment fire, how you can help
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A local veteran and student at Boise State University lost almost everything to a devastating fire at the Bend Creek Apartments last week. Boise State University's Veteran Services Center hopes you can help. Jesse Knutsen served in the military for seven years, stationed in Venezuela,...
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Equipment violations
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about vehicle modifications, like removing the front license plate or altered mufflers. Click the video player above to learn more about equipment violations.
Post Register
Micron breaks ground on new Boise facility
BOISE — On Monday, Micron Technology, Inc. celebrated its historic groundbreaking for a new multi-billion-dollar fab plant, which is expected to take the lead in memory manufacturing. “Investments like the one Micron Technologies is making here in Boise will really help to get America ahead of where the global...
Post Register
Community Matters: Caldwell School District starts campaign to promote attendance
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell School District launched a new attendance campaign called Every Day Matters to ensure students, staff, families and community members are aware of the importance of daily attendance. The campaign’s purpose is to bring a district wide approach to promoting good attendance, setting expectations...
Post Register
West Ada School District votes against emergency levy for school year
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Ada School District (WASD) Board unanimously voted against pursuing emergency levy for the 2022-2023 school year. "West Ada School District appreciates the continued support from our parents, patrons, and the wider community," said Dr. Derek Bub, WASD Superintendent. "While our district will continue to grow and have significant facilities needs over the next decade, we are optimistic about the recent actions at the state level."
Post Register
Boise man uses ancient building technique to create eco-friendly home
It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home. Retired smokejumper and self-taught homebuilder Todd Jinkins is currently building his first rammed earth home. It’s also the fourth home he’s built in the past 22 years.
Post Register
Local employer taps Zions Bank, Wright Brothers for $21 Million facility
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Money Metals Exchange, an Eagle-based company with nearly 100 employees, announced it has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers Construction Company for its new $21 million facility. "We are pleased to partner with both Zions Bank and Wright Brothers as our business enters...
Post Register
Nampa PD wants to talk with this man in regard to murder investigation
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Anyone recognize this man?. Nampa Police says detectives would like to identify and talk with him about the ongoing investigation into a homicide on the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street earlier this month. Last week, officials identified the victim as 24-year-old Joe Flores of...
Post Register
Boise Rescue Mission Ministry helping addicted people transform lives
Boise Rescue Mission's ministry program is helping those struggling with addiction combat it, and change their lives for the better. The New Life Discipleship and Recovery Program is a ministry run by the Boise Rescue Mission. It started operations in 1996. The program is for both men and women. Jennifer...
Post Register
Boise P&Z approves In-N-Out's conditional use permit
Boise Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the restaurant's conditional use permit. In-N-Out plans to build a new location on Milwaukee Street. This is the second proposed location, the other at the Village in Meridian. It's planning to take over the old Pier One Imports building at the Boise Towne Square Mall. The building will be approximately 3,800 square feet, and will accommodate 74 guests. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
