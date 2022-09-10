Boise Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the restaurant's conditional use permit. In-N-Out plans to build a new location on Milwaukee Street. This is the second proposed location, the other at the Village in Meridian. It's planning to take over the old Pier One Imports building at the Boise Towne Square Mall. The building will be approximately 3,800 square feet, and will accommodate 74 guests. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO