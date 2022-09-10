The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...

U.K. ・ 15 MINUTES AGO