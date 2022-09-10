Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday
WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
New Britain Herald
Plainville football looking to dent Bloomfield's armor Thursday night
BLOOMFIELD – The Plainville Blue Devils had their offense turned on its head last Thursday when starting quarterback MJ Bakaysa went down with a season-ending injury and subsequently throwing sophomore Dom Abarno into the fire on the opening drive of the season. Abarno will have to grow up fast...
New Britain Herald
Elizabeth Oshana
Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
New Britain Herald
Beverly Spencer
Beverly Spencer, age 85 of Berlin, widow of LeRoy D. Spencer, entered into eternal rest on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at Apple Rehab of Cromwell, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Beverly was born on July 5, 1937 in New Britain, the beloved daughter of the late Kenneth & Mary (Marhefka) LaClair. She attended local Newington and New Britain schools.
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
New Britain Herald
Red zone woes continue to plague CCSU football
NEW BRITAIN – Following Saturday’s 14-10 home loss for the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils to the in-state rival Sacred Heart Pioneers, only a handful of people remained on the field. A few members of the gameday staff for each team cleaned the sidelines and packed up equipment....
Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven to provide update on Randy Cox
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van that had no seatbelts. […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood
A potential nationwide rail strike could cause some major problems for the US economy. New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit.
Fatal Disease Confirmed as Cause of 14 Rabbit Deaths in Hartford County
The small, cramped cages were as far as the eye could see inside the 4-H rabbit barn on the Allen County Fairgrounds each year back in Kansas. The fascination of having a rabbit or bunny as a pet never appealed to me, but I knew a couple of people who had them as pets, so the news I saw today would have sent those particular folks into a frantic tailspin of worry.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Juan Perez-Pizarro, 29, of 220 East St., was charged Aug. 31 with having a roaming dog, having unlicensed dogs and having a dog with no rabies vaccine. Raven Hardy, 31, of 35 Clark St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 7 with sixth degree larceny.
Suspect arrested for Newington burglary
Police said the incident occurred December 17, 2021. Police said burglary tools belonging to the Town of Newington, including chainsaws, backpack blowers, pole trimmers and other tools valued at more than $8,000.000 were missing.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Untimely Death in West Hartford
Police are investigating an untimely death on Prospect Avenue in West Hartford. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said there's no threat to the public and it's an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-570-8870. No...
New Britain Herald
Polish folk group performing at Central Connecticut State University this month
NEW BRITAIN – A world-renowned Polish song and dance ensemble will be performing here at the end of this month. Slask is set to present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in East Hartford Shooting
A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting in East Hartford Wednesday night and police said they have identified a person of interest. Devonte Gardner, 28, of Waterbury, was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street, according to police. Police say they had initially...
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
New Britain Herald
Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose
PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Treyanna Bell, 18, of 30 Marboy Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Sandra Lee Cossette, 58, of 562 Main St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree failure to appear and three counts of first degree failure to appear;. Michelle Emily Jackman, 18, of 57...
