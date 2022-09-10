ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday

WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville football looking to dent Bloomfield's armor Thursday night

BLOOMFIELD – The Plainville Blue Devils had their offense turned on its head last Thursday when starting quarterback MJ Bakaysa went down with a season-ending injury and subsequently throwing sophomore Dom Abarno into the fire on the opening drive of the season. Abarno will have to grow up fast...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Elizabeth Oshana

Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Beverly Spencer

Beverly Spencer, age 85 of Berlin, widow of LeRoy D. Spencer, entered into eternal rest on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at Apple Rehab of Cromwell, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Beverly was born on July 5, 1937 in New Britain, the beloved daughter of the late Kenneth & Mary (Marhefka) LaClair. She attended local Newington and New Britain schools.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Red zone woes continue to plague CCSU football

NEW BRITAIN – Following Saturday’s 14-10 home loss for the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils to the in-state rival Sacred Heart Pioneers, only a handful of people remained on the field. A few members of the gameday staff for each team cleaned the sidelines and packed up equipment....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven to provide update on Randy Cox

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van that had no seatbelts. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting

Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
WALLINGFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Juan Perez-Pizarro, 29, of 220 East St., was charged Aug. 31 with having a roaming dog, having unlicensed dogs and having a dog with no rabies vaccine. Raven Hardy, 31, of 35 Clark St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 7 with sixth degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Untimely Death in West Hartford

Police are investigating an untimely death on Prospect Avenue in West Hartford. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said there's no threat to the public and it's an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-570-8870. No...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in East Hartford Shooting

A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting in East Hartford Wednesday night and police said they have identified a person of interest. Devonte Gardner, 28, of Waterbury, was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street, according to police. Police say they had initially...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
New Britain Herald

Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose

PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Treyanna Bell, 18, of 30 Marboy Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Sandra Lee Cossette, 58, of 562 Main St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree failure to appear and three counts of first degree failure to appear;. Michelle Emily Jackman, 18, of 57...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

