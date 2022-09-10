ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level 3 evacuations in place for Milo McIver State Park Fire

By Michaela Bourgeois
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park Friday evening.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations were called for the Feldheimer area to Hayden Road and Springwater Road to the Clackamas River.

Officials said both sides of Springwater Road need to evacuate east to the park including Woodland Way and Parkview Lane.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office expanded Level 3 evacuation notices just after midnight to include from the Clackamas River: Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischer Mill to Metzler Park.

At 2:06 a.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office put Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations from South of Fischers Mill, North of Upper Highland, East of Redland and Ridge Road and West of Mattoon and Fellows Road in Estacada.

Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire

Those living in areas impacted by evacuation orders can go to the temporary evacuation point at Clackamas County Red Soils Campus at 2051 Kaen Road in Oregon City, according to officials with Clackamas County.

It is not clear what sparked the fire; however, dry and windy conditions have led to fire danger concerns throughout the day.

This is a developing story.

Related
kptv.com

Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake

Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
GASTON, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
