Honolulu, HI

Autumn Moon & Lantern Festival coming to Chinatown

By Julissa Briseno
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lanterns will hang up and down the streets of Chinatown as the full Autumn moon begins to rise.

An Autumn Moon and Lantern Festival will take place in Chinatown on Saturday, Sept. 10.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and starts at 3 p.m.

There will be lantern making, activities for keiki like face painting, there will also be moon cakes, drinks and prize drawings throughout the event.

The festival will take place at Smith Beretania Park from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lanterns will be on display from Maunakea Street to Nuuanu Avenue. The lantern viewing will start at 5:30 p.m. until close of Chinatown businesses.

