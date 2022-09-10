ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks stop by the Ronald McDonald House

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks stopped by the Ronald McDonald House on Friday before the Monster Truck Live Glow Party on Saturday and Sunday.

Director of the Bakersfield Ronald Mcdonald house, Scarlett Sabin, says events like these mean everything to families struggling through some of the worst times of their lives.

“Again we have 385 houses in 42 countries, and over 200 here in the United States. I know how much joy when I saw the families who have been here earlier today who have been families of whether our house or a house somewhere else. How much it really means to them,” Sabin said. “Their eyes just light up and the little kids the joy of being a child again. And sometimes there’s a few big kids in us. But that’s what it’s about and that’s what community partners do is that they just want to impact families and this is a big way to do it obviously.”

The Monster Truck Live Glow Party show times are 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Mechanics Bank Arena, according to show organizers.

You can buy tickets to the show on the Mechanics Bank Arena website .

