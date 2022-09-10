Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 12, 2022
Timothy Cook, 35, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Jeremy Mund, 33, Bonifay, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lamar Washington, 52, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery-domestic battery by strangulation, battery domestic, sexual battery-rape, harass victim by depriving them of the use of 911:...
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
wtvy.com
Providence Christian volleyball downs Houston Academy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - PCS earned a four set victory over Houston Academy on Tuesday. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Talking Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Kiwanis Club of Dothan President Elect Steve Courtoy and Murphy Management's Eddie Byrd joined News 4 Live at Lunch to discuss the club's upcoming charity event. Brew equipment is in and Circle City Brewing is on track to open this fall. Cottonwood baseball BBQ competition fundraiser. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022...
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
wtvy.com
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer. Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records. “Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Chief
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager. This class will be learning the basics of marbling with paper and fabric, using inks and dyes with water to create really gorgeous effects on any kind of medium. Once you learn the technique, you'll be able to apply it to a variety of surfaces. This teacher, Aimee Burr, is taking an artmaking process that looks complicated and making it totally approachable and fun to learn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
wtvy.com
Train hobbyist shares passion with Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Model trains are the stars of an upcoming event that’s bringing fun for the whole family to the Wiregrass. The 31st annual Model Railroad Show and Sale will be held September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. President of Wiregrass Steel Wheels George...
wtvy.com
Dothan shuts out Northside Methodist in flag football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolves blanked the Knights on Tuesday 34-0. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
Walton County ‘audit’ controversy comes to an end
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If there’s going to be a law enforcement inquiry into Walton County commissioners’ expense accounts, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won’t be doing it, at least not now. The FDLE sent a letter to Walton Clerk of Courts Alex Alford saying they did not see anything warranting a criminal […]
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year. The purpose of...
wtvy.com
Dothan Steel Wheels
If this request is approved property owners will see their taxes go up. Wallace Community College President named Woman of Impact. Dr. Young has spent most of her professional career in the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). SARCOA seeks volunteers for Ombudsman program. Updated: 5 hours ago. Volunteers would spend...
wtvy.com
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
wtvy.com
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of a beloved athlete and honor student. High school senior Tyler Erickson passed away suddenly Monday night while out practicing for an upcoming golf tournament. NewsChannel 7 spoke with Tyler’s dad, Clint Erickson, who said while his son’s...
wtvy.com
Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Comments / 0