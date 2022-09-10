Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Bays slams 30 kills, powers Lady Blue Devils past Warriors
GATE CITY — Gate City junior Makayla Bays has had a week in just two days. On Monday against Science Hill, Bays surpassed the 1,000 mark for career kills.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Castlewood clinches Cumberland regular-season golf title
JONESVILLE — Castlewood shot a 320 on Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club in the final Cumberland District golf match of the season to take first place and clinch the regular-season league championship. The Blue Devils, the defending Region 1D champions, earned an automatic berth in the upcoming regional...
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs’ Martin surprised by school record
JOHNSON CITY — As Chandler Martin continued to make plays, he had no idea he was making history. Martin, a redshirt freshman linebacker at East Tennessee State, broke the school record for tackles with 23 in the Bucs’ 20-17 loss to The Citadel on Saturday. As he was caught up in the game, Martin wasn’t keeping track of how many hits he was making.
Kingsport Times-News
Burleson breaks scoring mark in Lady Hilltoppers' blanking of Tribe
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had a number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, Megan Burleson topped them all. The senior forward scored twice in the Lady Hilltoppers’ 4-0 District 1-AAA victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, though her goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Abingdon wins Mountain 7 golf title; Lee clinches regional berth
ABINGDON — Two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Abingdon clinched the Mountain 7 golf title Monday by winning the third and final regular-season district match with a team score of 295. Grace Addison earned medalist honors by shooting 4-under-par 68 and helping the Falcons secure a spot in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Arby's Classic releases 2022 field of teams
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 39th Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country. Among the 18 teams participating are three defending state...
Kingsport Times-News
BMS to host Easter, playoff races again in 2023
BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway will host dirt races on Easter weekend and September playoff races on the concrete again in 2023. Both races will be run under the lights with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9, and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 16, again a cut-off race in the NASCAR playoffs.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Quarles to face old friends when Furman comes calling
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State hosts Furman in a Southern Conference football game on Saturday, a date that has been circled on Bucs fans’ calendars ever since George Quarles was hired in December. “We’re still trying to get over what happened last Saturday, figure out how we...
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions
There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
Kingsport Times-News
Stewart Haas drivers have different agendas for Bristol weekend
BRISTOL — Chase Briscoe wants to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola cares little about the playoffs in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Riley Herbst is caught somewhere in between as he comes to Bristol...
Kingsport Times-News
Dobyns-Bennett has 15 AP Capstone Diploma recipients, 163 AP Scholars
KINGSPORT — Fifteen Dobyns-Bennett High School students have received Advanced Placement or AP Capstone Diplomas during the 2021-22 school year, and 163 students have been named AP Scholars. “The data for the 2022 AP testing cycle reveals much to be celebrated,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news...
Kingsport Times-News
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Campers arrive at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Campers started arriving for the Bristol Motor Speedway Bass Pro Shops Night Race Monday. Larry and Barbara Dull are a married couple who have been coming to the night race for 31 years. They come all the way from Spring Arbor, Michigan. “We come for the racing excitement,” Larry Dull said. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but municipal officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed, so any other bidders...
supertalk929.com
Race fans encouraged to plan ahead, leave early this weekend
It’s race weekend, and Bristol, Tennessee officials remind the public to drive safely and plan ahead. According to a release by the city, traffic control will be in full force, from added signage on interstates to increased patrols and speed enforcement. Officials say the public can help keep traffic...
Kingsport Times-News
Sunday Shred: Mountain bike event coming to Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT — It’s time to shred. Mountain biking is on the menu Sunday at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Event at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol
Michael Waltrip Brewing hosted the Ceremonial First Pour of Race Week yesterday evening. $1 from every pint poured will be donated to Speedway Children’s Charities.
elizabethton.com
Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett
Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett, 66, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. Sherry was born in Elizabethton on January 31, 1956 to the late Paul and Emma Jane Fulton Oliver. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mae Fulton.
cardinalnews.org
Pitch contest announced for Bristol Casino vendors; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Pitch contest announced for Bristol Casino vendors. Virginia Community Capital and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a pitch contest for minority- and women-owned businesses to become vendors for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Cherokee High School nursing students start their clinical rotations
ROGERSVILLE — Students enrolled in the nursing program at Cherokee High School have started their clinical rotations for the 2022-2023 school year. Those enrolled in the clinical internship class will rotate through six to seven locations, which they will visit twice a week, throughout the semester. Students will work about six hours per week, which is more than 60 hours for the semester.
