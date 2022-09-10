JOHNSON CITY — As Chandler Martin continued to make plays, he had no idea he was making history. Martin, a redshirt freshman linebacker at East Tennessee State, broke the school record for tackles with 23 in the Bucs’ 20-17 loss to The Citadel on Saturday. As he was caught up in the game, Martin wasn’t keeping track of how many hits he was making.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO