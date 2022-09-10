ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeville, IL

MyStateline.com

Beloit College ranks 11th in the nation

A stateline college is getting some kudos for helping new students.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital

Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford

At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

OSF begins giving out flu shots

Rockford residents can now get their flu shots from local OSF primary care offices.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Much better weather for Tuesday

There have been heavier rainfall totals north of the Rockford area like Janesville over the last 6-12 hours with portions of Southern Wisconsin picking up an inch plus of rain. Rockford has measured almost an inch of rain. Freeport is right around 0.50” This is nothing compared to the whopping 4.46” that we received yesterday at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. This is actually our new daily record. The average rainfall for the month of September is 3.62” so not only did we exceed that, but we received more than that in just one day!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Boone County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party

Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
FREEPORT, IL

