MyStateline.com
Beloit College ranks 11th in the nation
A stateline college is getting some kudos for helping new students.
MyStateline.com
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday.
MyStateline.com
At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday.
MyStateline.com
OSF begins giving out flu shots
Rockford residents can now get their flu shots from local OSF primary care offices.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area
MyStateline.com
Much better weather for Tuesday
There have been heavier rainfall totals north of the Rockford area like Janesville over the last 6-12 hours with portions of Southern Wisconsin picking up an inch plus of rain. Rockford has measured almost an inch of rain. Freeport is right around 0.50” This is nothing compared to the whopping 4.46” that we received yesterday at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. This is actually our new daily record. The average rainfall for the month of September is 3.62” so not only did we exceed that, but we received more than that in just one day!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting in Rockford
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
100fmrockford.com
Who has the best tamales in Rockford? Here’s who won the crown at Tamale Fest
ROCKFORD — The Taco Shop 815 earned the crown for the best tamales in town on Saturday at the sixth annual Tamale Fest, a celebration that combines community, culture, music and food. The annual event is hosted by MASA, or Mexico Americanos Saliendo Adelante, and Miracle Mile Rockford. The...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Boone County
MyStateline.com
Elderly Rockford woman's Kia stolen — three times!
Jean Eddy, 84, says thieves have stolen her 2018 Kia Optima LX three times this year. Eddy, who lives on a fixed income, said her insurance rates have gone up due to the multiple damage claims.
Police arrest armed felon at Concord Commons in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Keveon Yancey, 22, on Thursday after he was caught with a loaded handgun and 94 grams of cannabis at Concord Commons. According to police, officers were called to the housing development, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, around 6:40 p.m on Thursday, September 8th, after Yancey was […]
MyStateline.com
Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party
Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party.
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
17-year-old injured in shootout at Rockford gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire. According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street. Police said […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
WIFR
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
