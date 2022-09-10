ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Troy Christian Eagles

By Callie Cassick
 5 days ago

TROY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Say hello to our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week, the Troy Christian Eagles!

It was a fun, high-energy Friday night under the lights at the nest as the Eagles dominated their way to a massive 60-0 victory over the Covington Buccs in Three Rivers play. Congratulations to the Eagles!

