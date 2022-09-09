Daulton Varsho’s slam a sign of progress for Diamondbacks’ hottest hitter

DENVER — Daulton Varsho was quick to say he might have had luck on his side. His drive to right field in the fifth inning on Friday night barely cleared the wall in right; he wondered if it the wind might have played a part.

Lucky or not, it was the latest blast from the Diamondbacks’ hottest hitter. On a night when the Diamondbacks lost, 13-10, in the most Coors Field of games, Varsho’s home run was memorable and meaningful for a number of reasons.

His grand slam in the fifth inning capped a nine-run outburst for the Diamondbacks, who became just the fifth team since 1974 to send nine batters to the plate and have all nine score before an out is recorded. On the flip side, they wound up becoming just the eighth team in the past 49 seasons to lose a game despite scoring nine times or more in one inning.

For Varsho, the Diamondbacks’ right fielder, the shot was the first grand slam of his career. It was his sixth home run in his past five starts. And perhaps most notably it was his first this season off a left-handed pitcher.

A year ago, Varsho, a left-handed hitter, seemed unfazed by left-handed pitching, posting better numbers off lefties than he did against righties. This year, those numbers have flipped dramatically, to the point that Varsho in recent weeks is being left out of the lineup when a lefty is on the mound.

But Varsho said he has been working to make adjustments, and he said he is beginning to feel them start to take shape.

“It’s a different feel, what I’m feeling right now, compared to a couple of weeks ago,” he said. He later added, “It’s a move (with my swing mechanics) I was able to do in (Double-A) Jackson. It’s finally coming out here in the big leagues.”

What that move is, he seemed to leave intentionally vague. Earlier in the week, hitting coach Joe Mather said a focus has been on Varsho’s posture at the plate, on keeping him square toward home plate rather than slightly turning his back on the pitcher before he swings.

But Varsho stopped short of agreeing with Mather’s description. He called the move hard to explain, though he did say his focus was on being short and direct to the ball.

Varsho also said he got help on his approach against lefties from an unexpected source: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. During a series against the Dodgers earlier this month, Varsho asked Freeman about hitting lefties during a conversation at first base.

“He was talking to me a little bit about what his approach is,” Varsho said. “It was a really nice, cool conversation to have. … To be able to do that with a guy like that who has been around for a long time, it’s pretty cool. I thought I would ask him a question and he was really nice about it.”

If Varsho could get back to being the type of hitter against lefties he was last season, it would make him into a more complete hitter and would go a long way toward rounding out the Diamondbacks’ lineup. It also would give manager Torey Lovullo fewer reasons to leave him on the bench, something that has happened five out of the last six times the Diamondbacks have faced a lefty starter.

“I know he’s been working hard at it,” Lovullo said. “He’s been taking BP off a left-handed batting practice pitcher when he can at home. I think he’s just squaring up and not pulling off the ball. I think that left-on-left approach actually helps your overall swing and your approach.”

The shot was the 24th homer of the year for Varsho, the second-most on the Diamondbacks behind Christian Walker, who has 32.

