Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Man in green underwear interrupts Demolition Derby
BLACKFOOT — With excellent entertainment, delicious food, amazing animals, local talent and fun for everyone, you could say Eastern Idaho State Fair was on a winning streak this year. The fair came to an end Saturday night with the sold-out Demolition Derby. Thousands of fans watched the excitement of...
eastidahonews.com
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
Idaho8.com
ISU football returns to Holt Arena Saturday as Vander Waal gets sidelined 4-6 weeks
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new era at Holt Arena begins Saturday when the Idaho State Bengals begin their home schedule against the Central Arkansas Bears, but ISU will take the new turf field without its starting quarterback. Idaho State QB Tyler Vander Waal suffered a broken collarbone in Saturday's...
eastidahonews.com
U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party
IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mountain America Center Announces Lindsey Stirling Show Coming to Idaho Falls
The Mountain America center has announced another holiday performance coming to Idaho Falls. Pop-Violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring her Snow Waltz show to the area Saturday, December 17. Stirling’s unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever, intertwining dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial all while...
eastidahonews.com
Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption
Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. The post 20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall
The Idaho Workforce Development Council has awarded the Idaho Department of Correction a $25,000 grant to equip incarcerated women with the job skills they need to succeed when they are released from prison and return to their communities. The post Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
Road closure on E 25th Street
A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. The post Road closure on E 25th Street appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
Car clubs host memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in the shooting on September 3. The post Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Two and a Half Mile Fire measured at 8,700 acres; full containment expected Sunday
CHUBBUCK — A wildfire burning between Chubbuck and Fort Hall is now measuring at 8,700 acres, and containment of the blaze is expected soon. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Burger said the Two and a Half Mile Fire was 60 percent contained on Friday night, and full containment of the fire is now expected by Sunday evening.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
Two and a Half Mile Fire 100% contained
The Two and a Half Mile Fire is approximately 7,500 acres and growing. The post Two and a Half Mile Fire 100% contained appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
eastidahonews.com
Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door
POCATELLO — A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 23 by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn, according to court records.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Comments / 0