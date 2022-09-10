ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

WATCH: Man in green underwear interrupts Demolition Derby

BLACKFOOT — With excellent entertainment, delicious food, amazing animals, local talent and fun for everyone, you could say Eastern Idaho State Fair was on a winning streak this year. The fair came to an end Saturday night with the sold-out Demolition Derby. Thousands of fans watched the excitement of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
eastidahonews.com

U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party

IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mountain America Center Announces Lindsey Stirling Show Coming to Idaho Falls

The Mountain America center has announced another holiday performance coming to Idaho Falls. Pop-Violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring her Snow Waltz show to the area Saturday, December 17. Stirling’s unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever, intertwining dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial all while...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Moon
KIFI Local News 8

Road closure on E 25th Street

A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. The post Road closure on E 25th Street appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park

POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The High School Football#Sports Line#Community Guidelines
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6

A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
eastidahonews.com

Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door

POCATELLO — A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 23 by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn, according to court records.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls

We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy